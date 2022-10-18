Read full article on original website
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
Francisco Alvarez surgery may change New York Mets plans
Francisco Alvarez is expected to be a key part of the New York Mets lineup in 2023. That time might take a little longer than expected. As reported by Tim Healey of Newsday, Alvarez underwent surgery on Tuesday to take care of the cartilage damage in his right ankle that had kept him on the shelf in August and September.
Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short
The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, October 22 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
We’ve reached the first weekend of the CS and get to watch both series play today. The Yankees, who are in an 0-2 hole, are back in the Bronx hoping to get back in the series. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead last night behind some questionable umpiring, yet...
Empire State Building has bad timing showing Houston Astros colors
So much for all of New York chipping in toward the home-field advantage the New York Yankees were hoping to have over the Houston Astros in Saturday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Someone apparently forget to tell the Empire State Building that the Astros were in town.
Ozzie Guillen rumors add mystery to Chicago White Sox manager hunt
The Chicago White Sox managerial hunt was reportedly over. According to reports, the White Sox were set to name Astros’ bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. There are a couple of roadblocks to that happening – the Astros are still playing in the postseason and Espada cannot accept the offer until that is over.
This potential Blackhawks prospect was amazing on Friday
The Chicago Blackhawks are 2-2-0 and most fans are not thinking about the 2023 NHL Draft at this point of the season. However, looking at the roster and the potential transactions that might be made this season would lead anyone to believe that the Hawks will be near the top of the draft.
Cardinals: Will St. Louis increase their payroll this offseason?
The St. Louis Cardinals need to make major upgrades to compete with the NL’s best, but will they actually increase their payroll?. The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most well run organizations in all of baseball, and have found a way over the years to compete with the biggest markets in baseball, despite being the 23rd ranked market in professional sports.
