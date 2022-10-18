ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Are the Halloween Happy Meal Pails available near you?

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00G5Yy_0idsJeHP00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get one at your local McDonald’s?

Mercer Monster Mash returns after a long wait, Halloween activities to follow!

Starting today, the answer is yes.

59News reached out to multiple McDonald’s locations in several Southern West Virginia counties, and all of them said that they would be offering the pails starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Locations that confirmed they will be offering pails include:

  • White Sulphur Springs McDonalds
  • Fayetteville McDonalds
  • Oak Hill McDonalds
  • Sophia McDonalds
  • Rainelle McDonalds
  • Beaver McDonalds
  • Beckley McDonalds on Robert C. Byrd
  • Beckley McDonalds on Eisenhower Dr.
  • Princeton McDonalds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUxOx_0idsJeHP00
The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween.” (McDonald’s)
Photos: Russian-owned McDonald’s replacement opens in Moscow

To get a pail, you must purchase a regular Happy Meal. When you get the Happy Meal, it will come in the pail instead of the usual red box. The promotion is set to continue until Halloween.

Representatives from some locations said that they are currently offering only one of the types of pail, but that they are available nonetheless.

If you are dead set on getting a pail, especially later in the month, you might want to call your local McDonald’s store ahead of your visit just to make sure it has them available.

Is Fentanyl that looks like candy a Halloween danger?

Originally released in the 1980s with three orange jack-o-lantern pails available, this year, there will be nine different options available : three different McBoo faces, three different McPunk’n faces and three different McGoblin faces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

WV is most afraid of clowns; where does that fear come from?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Coulrophobia: what is it? The fear of clowns can be just as paralyzing as any other fear, even though it may seem sillier at first glance. West Virginia is more afraid of clowns than anything else. Why is that? A study conducted by Healthyminded.co cataloged the greatest fear of every state […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Workforce WV statewide virtual job fair for November

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WorkForce West Virginia recently announced the next series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event. “We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Study: West Virginia loves Michael Myers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The final film in the Halloween reboot trilogy and the 14th Halloween movie to date was released last Friday in theaters and on Peacock, and West Virginia was the most interested state when it came to Halloween villain Michael Myers. According to a report from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Black ice – a common foe during the wintertime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Black ice is a dangerous foe we experience each season in our region and it’s one that we’ll no doubt see this winter season as well. Black ice is a really thin layer of ice that accrues on pavement. The moisture that falls is clear and as it freezes onto pavement, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy