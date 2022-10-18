Are the Halloween Happy Meal Pails available near you?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get one at your local McDonald’s?Mercer Monster Mash returns after a long wait, Halloween activities to follow!
Starting today, the answer is yes.
59News reached out to multiple McDonald’s locations in several Southern West Virginia counties, and all of them said that they would be offering the pails starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Locations that confirmed they will be offering pails include:
- White Sulphur Springs McDonalds
- Fayetteville McDonalds
- Oak Hill McDonalds
- Sophia McDonalds
- Rainelle McDonalds
- Beaver McDonalds
- Beckley McDonalds on Robert C. Byrd
- Beckley McDonalds on Eisenhower Dr.
- Princeton McDonalds
To get a pail, you must purchase a regular Happy Meal. When you get the Happy Meal, it will come in the pail instead of the usual red box. The promotion is set to continue until Halloween.
Representatives from some locations said that they are currently offering only one of the types of pail, but that they are available nonetheless.
If you are dead set on getting a pail, especially later in the month, you might want to call your local McDonald’s store ahead of your visit just to make sure it has them available.Is Fentanyl that looks like candy a Halloween danger?
Originally released in the 1980s with three orange jack-o-lantern pails available, this year, there will be nine different options available : three different McBoo faces, three different McPunk’n faces and three different McGoblin faces.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0