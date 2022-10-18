New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month.

On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. James Ellis was the second African American elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, serving three terms. He lived and worked in Oak Hill until his death in 1957.

James Monroe Ellis was born May 16, 1870, in Augusta, Virginia. Ellis graduated from Wayland Seminary in 1895 and earned his law degree from Howard University in 1898. He came to Oak Hill in 1900 and established a law practice in 1902.

Community organizations are encouraged to attend the unveiling!

