WLUC
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
WLUC
NMU Hospitality Management program gets new space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 20 years Northern Michigan University’s Hospitality Management program is getting a new home. Formerly in the NMU Jacobetti Center, it has officially moved to the second floor of the Northern Center. NMU Hospitality Professor Loganne Glendening said the increased visibility in this new location will benefit the students.
WLUC
Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan University, as attendees met for Grow and Lead’s 17th annual nonprofit conference. Grow and Lead is a nonprofit dedicated to helping other U.P. organizations and CEO Amy Quinn said this event serves many...
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
Escanaba preschool sparks children’s interests while learning
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From restaurants to weather, students at an Escanaba preschool are learning all about the real world. With new themes every week, educators can start to get kids curious about their surroundings. This week, the theme is the weather. “We are being creative, imaginative. We want kids...
WLUC
Iron County senior center renovates roof with help of community
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center has needed a new roof for several years. After three years of fundraising, the project is nearly complete. “The roof was in terrible condition,” said Neil Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Maintenance Manager. “As far as viewing it from the street, it looked terrible.”
WLUC
GINCC to host annual Oktoberfest Gala and silent auction
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its 12th annual Oktoberfest Gala later this month. The gala is a major fundraiser for the non-profit chamber of commerce which works to promote economic growth and support businesses on the west end of Marquette County.
WLUC
Superior Central Schools hosts suicide prevention assembly
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school hosted an assembly about mental health Thursday. Kevin Hines is a filmmaker, storyteller, and motivational speaker. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 25 people to survive the jump. Hines now travels the world to share his story and promote hope, healing and recovery. He spoke to middle and high schoolers at Superior Central Schools about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.
WLUC
Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause. The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Marquette at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The dates for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at the historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Michigan have been released. According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the competition will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 with a training day on Thursday, March 2. The ski...
WLUC
Travel Marquette announces upcoming public art offerings
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette has announced several upcoming public art activations and events for visitors to enjoy this season. “Our stunning natural setting on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula provides an incredible backdrop for our burgeoning arts and culture scene,” said Susan Estler, president & CEO of Travel Marquette. “From public art and engaging events to fine art shows and local museums, Marquette County is a cultural mecca waiting to be discovered.”
WLUC
Delta Animal Shelter to host Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your dogs and your Halloween costumes for Delta Animal Shelter’s annual fall fundraiser. It’s a Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty. The party will offer trick-or-treating for dogs along the shelter’s outdoor trail. Although it’s designed for dogs, all pets are welcome to attend. It’s $10...
WLUC
Dealing with loss to suicide: two non-profits provide post-death resources
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the winter storm advisory is out and winter bucket lists are in. UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia share their goals for this season. Plus... there are resources available to you if you’re dealing with a loss to suicide. Katie Hardy of...
WLUC
The UPside - Oct. 10, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center first opened in 1983 when community members wanted some type of youth center. A mission was created to provide a safe environment for local and visiting youth and adults to come together for fun, cultural, artistic activities, and enrichment. The center has no full-time employees and is run almost entirely by volunteers with funding from grants and donations by the community.
WLUC
Suicide Prevention speaking event to be in Alger County Thursday evening
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Award-winning Brain Health advocate and best-selling author Kevin Hines will be speaking Thursday at William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising. The event will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and it is free for all public to attend. The event is part of the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition.
WLUC
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
WLUC
Miners Beach staircase damaged in storm
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The main staircase at Miners Beach was damaged in storms this week. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore posted on Facebook that the staircase is closed until further notice. To access the beach, use the staircases on either the west or east ends. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore asks...
WLUC
School safety: Resource officers added to Delta and Schoolcraft counties
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer proclaimed the week of Oct. 17 “Safe Schools Week.” The state’s record-breaking school budget and local money are helping districts add school resource officers – something Escanaba Area Public Schools found helpful on Wednesday. A concerning phone call mentioning...
WLUC
Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up at Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show is back in Marquette this weekend. Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting Geoff and Jon’s Pop-Up Record Show this Thursday until Sunday. Participants can buy, sell, and trade books, shirts, posters and vinyl records. There will also be live music all weekend long. This is Geoff and Jon’s fifth and final pop-up show at Ore Dock Brewing Co. this year.
WLUC
Marquette Township DDA hears public input at open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Downtown Development Authority hosted an open house about its downtown development plan. Jason McCarthy, the Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator, led the short presentation Thursday on the DDA development plan. The plan contains a number of projects including non-motorized path connectors,...
