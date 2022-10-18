ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Live one-man shows!

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Sedona News – World-renowned actor, entertainer and impressionist Duffy Hudson is bringing his award-winning live shows “Houdini: His Life, His Magic” and “Edgar Allan Poe: In the Shadow of the Raven” to Sedona. There will be one performance of each show on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 23 and 24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNqmH_0idsJNTA00 HOUDINI: HIS LIFE, HIS MAGIC
Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

Experience the life and magic of the great Harry Houdini. Join actor Duffy Hudson as he takes you on a mysterious adventure through the life of one of America’s most mysterious and fascinating personalities. It will be magic and fun for the entire family.

In this fascinating one-man show, The Great Houdini shares his secrets of success, his obsession with magic, the occult and the amazing stunts that drove him to an early grave.

Will the show include elements of Houdini’s life? Of course it will. Will the show include escapes and magic? Of course it will.  Will the show captivate the young, the old and everyone in between? Of course it will. Will the show reveal all of Houdini’s secrets? Well, you will have to watch, won’t you?

EDGAR ALLEN POE: IN THE SHADOW OF THE RAVEN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RuWw_0idsJNTA00 Monday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson brings his talent and fascination for Edgar Allan Poe to life in this unique one-man play.

“In the shadow of the Raven” begins as Edgar Allan Poe rises from the scene of his mysterious death and pieces together the events of his life.

Using a combination of biographical information and some of Poe’s most frightening works (Annabel Lee, The Raven, The Tell Tale Heart) Hudson provides a unique, in-depth theatrical experience of the life and works of one of America’s best-known and enigmatic personalities.

Duffy Hudson has performed Edgar Allan Poe over 1,000 times to more than 300 standing ovations. He has recently been honored with the title “Voice of Poe” for the Poe House and Museum in Fordham, NY.

ABOUT DUFFY HUDSON

Duffy Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker. After graduating from college, he moved to New York City where he attended the Circle in the Square Theater School, on Broadway. He began his New York career working backstage with Michael Ritchie (Artistic Director Center Theatre Group) on several Broadway productions including Present Laughter with George C. Scott. He has performed in hundreds of plays both on and off Broadway, including The Misanthrope and Enemies, Whores of Heaven, Riddley Walker, Nana, Twelfth Night, Winter’s Tale, Macbeth, Biderbecks Last Drunk (Samuel French Award Winner) and Report To The Academy, which he performed at The Actors Studio.

Duffy has directed over 300 theatrical pieces, including, workshop productions with Brooke Shields, the The Three Sisters with Jessica Lange, Don Johnson and Tatum O’Neal, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf with Marlo Thomas.

“Houdini: His Life, His Magic” will be performed live on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. “Edgar Allan Poe: In the Shadow of the Raven” will be performed live on Monday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

Tickets for each show are $15. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Duffy Hudson in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

This post Live one-man shows! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Pez Outlaw’ premiere Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Pez Outlaw” showing Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “The Pez Outlaw” was a hit at prestigious festivals around the country and world, including SXSW, Nantucket Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Calgary International Film [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Pez Outlaw’ premiere Oct. 28-Nov. 3 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Plan A’ encore Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of “Plan A” showing Oct. 28-Nov. 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Based on a true story, “Plan A” premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival where it was one of the highest rated audience choice films in [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Plan A’ encore Oct. 28-Nov. 2 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery.

Sedona AZ News: On Sunday, October 30, 5pm to 8pm, Sound Bites Grill is offering the unforgettable Halloween murder mystery, Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball. This special Halloween Eve treat will be sure to trick guests as to “who dun it” and get their Halloween festivities underway for the weekend. Cast members list as a [...] This post Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery. originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Zenprov’s bloody funny comedy coming to OTCA

Verde Valley News – Where’s that spooky laughter coming from? Look no further than Zenprov Comedy’s “Red Rocky Horror Improv Show” on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 pm at the Old Town Center for the Arts. “This is our favorite show of the year to perform. Halloween, monsters, aliens, and children high on sugar — [...] This post Zenprov’s bloody funny comedy coming to OTCA originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Pueblo Pumpkin-Piñon Bread Baking Workshop

Sedona News – Back by popular demand! “Monday at the Museum” will feature a Pueblo Pumpkin-Piñon bread baking workshop by gifted baker Clancy Sage on October 31, from 11:00am –1:00pm. Give fall a hearty welcome with this warm, freshly baked bread using a most interesting recipe from the award winning cookbook Spirit of the Harvest, [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Pueblo Pumpkin-Piñon Bread Baking Workshop originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November

Sedona News – Good things come in small packages – even art. Whether your collection is bursting at the seams and space is limited, you’re just dipping your toes into the realm of art, or you’re shopping for holiday gifts, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s November small-works show, Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty!, is your one-stop shop. [...] This post Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Haunted History” at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum presents poet and author Michael Peach in a special and spooky performance of “Haunted History” on Sunday October 30 at 3:00 p.m. in the historic Fruit Packing Shed. Come spend an autumn afternoon at the Museum and hear ghostly tales – some of which have their origins right [...] This post “Haunted History” at the Sedona Heritage Museum originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

ILLUMINATE Film Festival Announces its 2022 Lineup for its Eighth Annual Event

Sedona News – ILLUMINATE Film Festival, the nation’s premier conscious film festival, returns with a hybrid virtual and in-person format offering a stellar lineup of films, premieres, panels, Luminary Living Room workshops, parties, and special events for its 8thannual showcase, Nov 5-6th in Sedona, AZ and Nov 6th -13th online. The festival has made it [...] This post ILLUMINATE Film Festival Announces its 2022 Lineup for its Eighth Annual Event originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: The Early Years

… I’ve been going through sailplane photos from past years to send to a friend of mine who is thinking of taking up the sport and got carried away with it. I remembered all the terrific years when I first got into the sport. So I ran out of time to do something different for [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: The Early Years originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available

Sedona News – “Voices from the Grave”, a pioneer cemetery walk, is back. Hosted by the Sedona Historical Society, guests will enjoy a fascinating, outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’ and history. On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, this step back into Sedona’s past through the lives and stories of local pioneers will [...] This post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Medea’ in Sedona Oct. 22 & 26

Sedona News – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2022-2023 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will officially kick off with Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea” live via simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and the [...] This post Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Medea’ in Sedona Oct. 22 & 26 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

A Surround Sound Music Experience that will Blow You Away!

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Dark Side of the Room” on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Everyone has experienced 5.1 surround in movie theaters, but hearing QUEEN’s Bohemian Rhapsody remixed specifically [...] This post A Surround Sound Music Experience that will Blow You Away! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

It’s Toys for Tots Time

Sedona News – Sedona Toys for Tots is accepting family requests starting October 15 for toys for the holiday season. Toys for Tots provides toys, books and stocking stuffers to children newborn to 14 years old living in the Sedona area. Families may register at the Sedona Community Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Food [...] This post It’s Toys for Tots Time originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents A Musical Cabaret Evening Oct. 16

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents “A Musical Cabaret Evening” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.  The team behind the new indie feature film “Him” brings you a one-night only musical cabaret show with drinks, music, laughs and 5 incredible musical theatre performers. Grab your friends, [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents A Musical Cabaret Evening Oct. 16 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima Resumes Annual Hula Show

Sedona News – After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima resumes their only fundraising event, the 17th annual Hoʻike (hula exhibition show). Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman invites you to join her students (haumana) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts at 280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.  Doors open at 1:15 [...] This post Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima Resumes Annual Hula Show originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Joshua Tobey and “Heart and Soul” at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s exciting fall lineup of shows continues October 28 and 29 when impressionistic wildlife sculptor Joshua Tobey rolls into town for his annual one-man show. Heart and Soul gets started on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. As in years past, Joshua [...] This post Joshua Tobey and “Heart and Soul” at Rowe Fine Art Gallery originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Exhibition on Screen ‘Hopper: An American Love Story’ Oct. 18

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Hopper: An American Love Story”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Edward Hopper’s work is the most recognizable art in America – popular, praised, and mysterious. Countless [...] This post Exhibition on Screen ‘Hopper: An American Love Story’ Oct. 18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: October 21-27, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website, jcsvv.org. Visitors are welcome to attend services.   On Friday, October 21 a Friday evening Erev Shabbat service, led by Rabbi [...] This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: October 21-27, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

Sedona News – The gift-giving holiday season is fast approaching and the Sedona Heritage Museum hopes to make the lives of local shoppers just a bit easier by once again hosting their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on October 22. This long-time Museum tradition is the ideal way to “keep it local”. The Museum [...] This post Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

State Library grants provide new materials in Children’s Library

Verde Valley News – Camp Verde Community Library recently received grants for two unique collections for the Children’s Library, from the AZ State Library, Archives, & Public Records. One is a Welcoming Libraries grant and the other is a Checkout Learning 2022 grant. Both collections are available now for checkout when you visit the Children’s [...] This post State Library grants provide new materials in Children’s Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
365
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy