Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is holding its Annual Fall Fundraiser, called “Masquerade”. Dress in your best masquerade attire for music, dinner and live and silent auctions. It’s Thursday, October 27 with doors open at 5 p.m. The masquerade begins at 6...
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA hosts Halloween at the Y
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of Chippewa Falls hosted its 3rd annual Halloween at the Y event Friday. The event was hosted at the L.E. Philips YMCA Sports Center. Activities included inflatable’s, games, raffles, giveaways, and more. New to the event this year was a haunted house, where kids could choose to go down a fun path, or a scary path.
WEAU-TV 13
Grace Lutheran Communities holds Open House
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Grace Lutheran Communities held an Open House Wednesday to showcase its new Memory Care Facility. In July, Grace Lutheran’s Prairie Point Facility began a transition from a Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Provider to an Assisted Living Facility. The Facility will now be able to offer 24 beds dedicated to traditional assisted living care and 24 beds dedicated to memory care.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
WEAU-TV 13
Silver Spring Foods unveils Huntsinger Farm efficiency expansion
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Spring foods is unveiling a new grain bin site and expansion at Huntsinger Farms. The expansion includes four new grain bins able to hold two times as much product. The bins are designed to be more efficient and sustainable. The site also features new...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 21st (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week one of the prep football playoffs kicks off with a bang. Matchups featured teams from all over western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire Regis hosting Stevens Point Pacelli, Appleton North travelling to Chippewa Falls, DC Everest on the road in Hudson, Menomonie facing New Richmond, River Falls hosting La Crosse Central, and Merrill in Rice Lake among others.
WEAU-TV 13
Upcoming vaccination clinics for kids, adolescents
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering free adolescent vaccinations at upcoming clinics. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the clinics are set to be located at South Middle School, Altoona Fire Station, Northstar Middle School, and DeLong Middle School. Students can get a flu shot (age 6 months+), COVID booster (age 5+), Tdap (age 11+), Meningococcal (age 11+), or HPV (age 9+) vaccines during the school day at no cost. Free COVID boosters will also be available for anyone age 5+ at these clinics. Clinics are scheduled to be open to non-students and adults from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Four Eau Claire Memorial High School students will participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four students from Memorial High School will be spending their Thanksgiving in New York City for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This November, Memorial High School students Joshua Krause, Nathan Phillips, Ed McGee and Fletcher Myhre are heading to New York City to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a part of the Great American Marching Band.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
visitwinona.com
“Bistro on Wheels” Rolls into Winona
Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.
WEAU-TV 13
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
Eau Claire man indicted on 25 counts of fraud
Carter is accused of racking up $511,177 as part of his alleged fraud scheme. He faces a max of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money laundering charge and 2 years prison time for each identity theft charge.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 20th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball playoffs hit center stage tonight as regional semifinals include matchups between Eau Claire Memorial vs Wausau West and Eau Claire North vs Wausau East. More volleyball matchups include Nekoosa vs Stanley-Boyd, Rice Lake vs Bloomer, Prairie Farm vs McDonell, and more. Regional soccer matchups from Regis/McDonell vs Coulee Christian and college soccer from UW-Eau Claire vs Carroll.
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
WEAU-TV 13
Health experts say “Scrabble” variants of COVID-19 could potentially cause another winter surge of infections
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The CDC says there is a new batch of COVID-19 variants that could cause a winter surge in the coming months. This batch of numerous COVID-19 variants is named after the “Scrabble” boardgame because of the variants having the letters “X” and “Q” in their make-up.
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a standoff in Barron County Sunday. On Oct.16, 2022, around 6:45 p.m., the Cumberland Police Department was informed of an intoxicated, disorderly, person found at a home in the City of Cumberland. According to a media release from the Cumberland Police...
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
Comments / 0