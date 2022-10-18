ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Pablo Center Fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is holding its Annual Fall Fundraiser, called “Masquerade”. Dress in your best masquerade attire for music, dinner and live and silent auctions. It’s Thursday, October 27 with doors open at 5 p.m. The masquerade begins at 6...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

YMCA hosts Halloween at the Y

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of Chippewa Falls hosted its 3rd annual Halloween at the Y event Friday. The event was hosted at the L.E. Philips YMCA Sports Center. Activities included inflatable’s, games, raffles, giveaways, and more. New to the event this year was a haunted house, where kids could choose to go down a fun path, or a scary path.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Grace Lutheran Communities holds Open House

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Grace Lutheran Communities held an Open House Wednesday to showcase its new Memory Care Facility. In July, Grace Lutheran’s Prairie Point Facility began a transition from a Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Provider to an Assisted Living Facility. The Facility will now be able to offer 24 beds dedicated to traditional assisted living care and 24 beds dedicated to memory care.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Silver Spring Foods unveils Huntsinger Farm efficiency expansion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Spring foods is unveiling a new grain bin site and expansion at Huntsinger Farms. The expansion includes four new grain bins able to hold two times as much product. The bins are designed to be more efficient and sustainable. The site also features new...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 21st (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week one of the prep football playoffs kicks off with a bang. Matchups featured teams from all over western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire Regis hosting Stevens Point Pacelli, Appleton North travelling to Chippewa Falls, DC Everest on the road in Hudson, Menomonie facing New Richmond, River Falls hosting La Crosse Central, and Merrill in Rice Lake among others.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Upcoming vaccination clinics for kids, adolescents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering free adolescent vaccinations at upcoming clinics. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the clinics are set to be located at South Middle School, Altoona Fire Station, Northstar Middle School, and DeLong Middle School. Students can get a flu shot (age 6 months+), COVID booster (age 5+), Tdap (age 11+), Meningococcal (age 11+), or HPV (age 9+) vaccines during the school day at no cost. Free COVID boosters will also be available for anyone age 5+ at these clinics. Clinics are scheduled to be open to non-students and adults from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Four Eau Claire Memorial High School students will participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four students from Memorial High School will be spending their Thanksgiving in New York City for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This November, Memorial High School students Joshua Krause, Nathan Phillips, Ed McGee and Fletcher Myhre are heading to New York City to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a part of the Great American Marching Band.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American

(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
visitwinona.com

“Bistro on Wheels” Rolls into Winona

Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball playoffs hit center stage tonight as regional semifinals include matchups between Eau Claire Memorial vs Wausau West and Eau Claire North vs Wausau East. More volleyball matchups include Nekoosa vs Stanley-Boyd, Rice Lake vs Bloomer, Prairie Farm vs McDonell, and more. Regional soccer matchups from Regis/McDonell vs Coulee Christian and college soccer from UW-Eau Claire vs Carroll.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested after standoff in Barron County

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a standoff in Barron County Sunday. On Oct.16, 2022, around 6:45 p.m., the Cumberland Police Department was informed of an intoxicated, disorderly, person found at a home in the City of Cumberland. According to a media release from the Cumberland Police...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy