UNION COUNTY – Two local girls varsity sides dropped their opening matches of the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s District girls soccer tournament Tuesday. At JAHS, #5-seed Jonathan Alder lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to #6-seed Bishop Hartley, while #12-seed North Union lost 8-1 at #8-seed Heath. Both the Pioneers and Ladycats were playing in the Division II, Central 1 District sectionals of the state tournament.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO