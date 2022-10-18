ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Is Penn State big enough in the Big Ten? James Franklin doesn't think so ...

By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

James Franklin said, once more this week, that Penn State needs to get bigger.

He was talking about his defensive line, in particular, but all of his linemen, in general.

That was a postgame message following the Nittany Lions' crushing defeat at Michigan. He was asked to expound upon it Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The Lions now prepare to face another run-heavy opponent Saturday in Minnesota. One with more dominating blockers and plow-driving tailbacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qysVQ_0idsIqWG00

"Size is a tool, and size is a weapon," Franklin said.

He went on to analyze Michigan with star nose tackle Mazi Smith (337 pounds) and edge rusher Mike Morris (292 pounds) without mentioning names.

"They've got two 300-pounders or a 330-pound defensive tackle, a war daddy in there, and he's between two 255 or 270 pound defensive ends − that’s a problem," Franklin said. "There's some defenses we have played or have studied that do that. And don’t get me wrong, I really like our d-line room. But there are some guys who would help us and help themselves if they gained a few pounds.

"Size is a weapon and I would like to be bigger, really across both fronts."

PSU leader faces big questions: Fixing a Penn State meltdown? James Franklin needs better answers. Now.

But is the real problem being bigger or just better? Penn State has been lauded as owning one of the better strength and conditioning programs in the nation, at least in terms of preparing its players for the NFL.

Previously, the Nittany Lions, at least in terms of recruitment and player development, have seemed to prefer quickness, speed and versatility to raw size and power under Franklin.

@ydrcom Hey you, Penn State fan …. You still believe in the Nittany Lions after last week’s loss to #michigan? Well, YDR beat writer Frank Bodani has 3 reasons you SHOULD ahead of Saturday’s White Out vs. Minnesota. #pennstatefootball #pennstatewhiteout #nittanylions #bigtenfootball ♬ original sound - York Daily Record

And yet size was an issue he pointed to after Penn State got mauled up front for more than 400 rushing yards by the Michigan Wolverines.

It was an intriguing and bit unexpected point to dwell on. The Wolverines' main defensive tackles, who average about 310 pounds per man, are certainly larger than Penn State's rotation (290-pound average). But the defensive ends are about a wash, with the Lions' rotation actually a bit bulkier per man (253 to 247 pounds).

The teams' offensive lines are pretty equal by the numbers too, starters on both ranging between 300 to about 310 pounds.

So who's undersized at Penn State?

Former 5-star recruit Chop Robinson, who's been the team's best rusher off the edge this season, is 240 pounds and could certainly bulk up. But he just arrived at Penn State this spring, as a transfer from Maryland, and is playing his first season as a regular in college.

Another 5-star recruit, Dani Dennis-Sutton, still looks lean at 253 pounds but, again, just arrived at Penn State as a true freshman this summer.

Veteran defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon certainly is small for a tackle at 265 pounds, but he has flexed between tackle and defensive end during his career. Promising prospect Zane Durant is only 276 pounds but still a true freshman.

Penn State senior nose tackle PJ Mustipher is listed at 318 pounds and is an All-America candidate − the playing equal to Michigan's Smith.

"There’s that fine line and sweet spot you have to find in terms of size you can put on that’s good weight, lean muscle mass," Franklin said. "So that they're as big and as strong as they can be and not putting on weight for weight’s sake."

The Nittany Lions are priming to sign three blue-chip offensive line prospects this December in 285-pound Alex Birchmeier, 290-pound J'Ven Williams and 310-pounder Anthony Donkoh. All are rated as elite 4-star prospects.

On defense, the Lions have verbal commitments from edge rushers Ta'Mere Robinson (225 pounds) and Jameial Lyons (255) and tackle Tyriq Blanding (275).

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Is Penn State big enough in the Big Ten? James Franklin doesn't think so ...

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Where Does Penn State Go From Here?

Game six has not been kind to the Nittany Lions the last several seasons. It all started in 2019, with a scare at Iowa. Penn State clawed out of that one with a walk-off touchdown to escape Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 win. This kept the undefeated season alive for another few weeks. Last season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Iowa 20-23. Starting a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The only season in the last few that was a good game six? The shortened 2020 season that didn’t see a Penn State win until week six against Michigan. Now, two years later Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss during, you guessed it, game six. So, where does Penn State go from here?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Why Solo Sports Are About to Blow Up in Happy Valley

Who else read about the new Happy Valley Ironman Triathlon — which starts with a swim at Bald Eagle State Park, continues with a bike ride through the rolling hills of Centre and Clinton counties and ends with a run through Penn State’s campus — and thought “I want to do that!”?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Punxsutawney Secures First Route 36 Trophy Since 2018

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For the first time since 2018, the Route 36 Trophy will reside on the southern end of Jefferson County after Punxsutawney went on the road and held off Brookville for a 21-13 win Thursday night. The Chucks (5-4) led 14-0 following a 12-yard Seth Moore to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
abc27 News

Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
High School Football PRO

Danville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bellefonte Area High School football team will have a game with Danville Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming parade to impact parking, traffic

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, traffic through the University Park campus and downtown State College will be impacted due to Penn State's Homecoming parade, according to Penn State Transportation Services. The parade route will be "closed to vehicular traffic" beginning at 5:30 p.m., the release said. The following roads will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Student Dies in Off-Campus Apartment, Police Say

A Penn State student died this weekend at his downtown State College apartment, according to borough police. At 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, State College police and emergency service personnel were called to 330 W. College Ave., the address of The Standard apartment complex, after a 21-year-old Penn State student was found unresponsive by his roommate. Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Borough Council passes vote restricting development of high-rise student apartments

The State College Borough Council voted 5-2 to limit the further development of high-rise student housing downtown at its meeting Monday night. Planning and community development director Ed LeClear said at the meeting that complexes like The Standard at State College or The Maxxen would be prohibited, while a building like the Fraser Centre could still be developed.
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy