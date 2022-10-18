ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

John Dale Trout

John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Barbara A. Barrett

Barbara A. Barrett, age 73, of Marysville, died peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family following a recent battle with cancer. On August 20, 1949, Barbara was born at home in Columbus, Ohio, one of six children of the late Frederick H. and Katherine J. (Skeele) Kelling. She graduated from Olentangy High School in the class of 1967.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Elmer (Bub) Johnson

Elmer (Bub) Johnson passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77 on Wednesday, October 19th. He was born January 7th, 1945 in Hitchins, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Johnson and Betty Seagraves, wife Wanda Johnson and sister Connie Miller. Survived by sister Brenda (Jerry) Moore; sons Anthony (Barb) Johnson, Kevin (Tina) Johnson; grandchildren Matthew Johnson, Philip Johnson and Leeann Johnson; great-grandchildren Jeremy, Jax, and Jase.
PLAIN CITY, OH
October 21, 2022

Come out and join us for the annual Plain City Fall Festival out at Pastime Park! We will have a variety of activities for the whole family! Food Trucks, Craft Vendors, Hayrides, Costume Contests, Trick or Treat, Bounce Houses, Axe Throwing, Archery, Face Painting, Gus the Giant Squash Carver and more!
MARYSVILLE, OH
UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
MARYSVILLE, OH
U.C. Personal Needs Pantry Finds New Home

MARYSVILLE – After a hiatus because of lack of suitable housing, the Union County Personal Needs Pantry is back up and operational again at its new location, 232 N. Main St., Suite 1C, situated in the old McAuliffe building next to the Marysville Post Office. The Union County Personal...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Friday Night Football Lineup

Olentangy (4–5) @ Marysville (5–4), 7 p.m. Marysville has already clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 OHSAA Football Tournament, playing in Division I, Region 2. The question is where are they to play come Week 11? Marysville needs a win against Olentangy tonight at Impact Stadium and for the chips to fall in the correct order to secure a first-round home game, but the Monarchs are in like Flynn either way.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Marysville Schedules Public Hearing For 2023 Budget

Marysville City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the 2023 Appropriation Budget and Ordinance, as required by Section 10.04 of the Charter of the City of Marysville, Ohio, on October 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. In addition, this legal...
MARYSVILLE, OH
2nd Chances Thrift Store Seeks To Scare Up Bargains For Halloween

MARYSVILLE – Looking for just the right Halloween costume or decoration, but are on a budget this year just like everyone else? 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., has you covered. Right now, 2nd Chances Thrift Store is giving a 75% discount on all Halloween decorations and...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Local Sides Exit Soccer Tourney

UNION COUNTY – Two local girls varsity sides dropped their opening matches of the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s District girls soccer tournament Tuesday. At JAHS, #5-seed Jonathan Alder lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to #6-seed Bishop Hartley, while #12-seed North Union lost 8-1 at #8-seed Heath. Both the Pioneers and Ladycats were playing in the Division II, Central 1 District sectionals of the state tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
Monarchs, Celtics Open Up Div. I Tourney Play Tonight

UNION COUNTY – It’s a big night on the volleyball court for the two biggest high schools in Union County – Jerome and Marysville – as both open OHSAA Division I State Volleyball tournament play, each in their own home, 6 p.m. Marysville’s Competition Gym will...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Ohio Laser Gets Tax Abatement, Language For Cadence PILOT Updated

For the second time in as many meetings, the Union County Board of Commissioners approved a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, program for the Cadence solar energy-generating farm that is to be located in Union County. It was discovered after the resolution passed by a 2-1 vote at...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Union County Daily Digital

UNION COUNTY, OH

