ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina sues toxic foam manufacturers over contamination at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeYen_0idsITPf00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Most US waterways plagued by ‘forever chemicals’: analysis

The suits center on Aqueous Film Forming Foam, a firefighting foam designed to be mixed with water and sprayed to put out fires, and the toxic chemicals known as PFAS that the foam can contain.

PFAS, or Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are a category of chemicals that includes Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), two types of widely-used chemicals in firefighting foam. The chemicals are associated with suppressing immune systems, increased risk of childhood infections, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, cancer and other illnesses. The EPA drafted a rule to designate PFA as a hazardous material in September.

A plume of PFAS was found to have originated in Greensboro and traveled down the waterways all the way to Wilmington, which has had its own issues with factory discharges. The city of Greensboro in 2019 drafted a $31 million plan to address the issue and then put it on hold. Officials said last summer they were ready to begin the process .

A 2022 advisory from the EPA warns of concentrations of PFOS greater than 0.02 parts per trillion. At PTI Airport, groundwater samples found concentrations of PFOS up to 8,000 parts per trillion. The AG says the PFAS contamination at PTI has migrated and could impact the surrounding area.

‘Forever chemicals’ found in deer and fish lead to ‘do not eat’ warnings

For PFOA, the advisory warns of concentrations greater than 0.004 parts per trillion. Samples from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River showed PFOA contamination over 25,000 parts per trillion.

Stein is suing the manufacturers of AFFF and the companies that produce the components of AFFF that contain PFAS, including DuPont, Chemours and 3M.

“In our filing with the court, we allege that these companies that made firefighting foam knew well how dangerous it was to our first responders and our natural resources,” Stein said. “But they continued to sell this product to line their pockets at the expense of our health and our drinking water. It’s wrong and unlawful, so I’m taking them to court and will fight to make sure they clean up the mess they made.”

These lawsuits are the latest steps in Stein’s battle against the companies creating the toxic foam. Stein previously filed lawsuits in November against 14 manufacturers of AFFF. The lawsuits dealt with contamination at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Charlotte Police and Fire Training academy, Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base and Stanly County Airport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Data Shows Greensboro Has Worst Housing Shortage In State

The housing shortage, particularly the shortage in affordable homes, is a topic frequently discussed by the Greensboro City Council. According to an article in The Hill, the Greensboro-High Point market is doing worse at providing single-family homes than the peer cities in North Carolina covered by the study, but much better than cities in other parts of the country.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina's taxpayer-subsidized passenger rail service reports record high ridership

(The Center Square) — Record numbers of North Carolinians are using the state's intercity passenger rail service, with ridership now approaching 50,000 passengers a month. Ridership on North Carolina Department of Transportation's NC By Train service, which is operated by Amtrak, hit a 32-year high in September, when a total of 48,488 passengers rode the Carolinian and Piedmont trains, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy