Slipped Disc

Free opera tonight: Monteverdi’s Orfeo from the Garden of England

Tonight’s free opera is brought to you from Garsington on Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision. In 1607, Claudio Monteverdi created his Orfeo, for the Carnival opening at the Court Theatre of Duke Vincenzo I in Mantua. Billed as a ‘musical fable’, here was a new form where characters are brought to life with poignant human feelings. Orfeo’s dramatic power gave birth to what we call opera today. As in the original performance in an intimate space in Mantua, Garsington’s summer 2022 production sees the singers and musicians very close; the instrumentalists are part of the action, onstage and visible. Laurence Cummings conducts the musicians of The English Concert. Arielle Smith choreographs singers and dancers; the chorus is a constant presence and critical to the storytelling. Ed Lyon sings Orfeso and Zoe Drummond sings Euridice. It is sung in Italian with subtitles available in English and Italian.
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Slipped Disc

Sadness as Paris concertmaster dies at 59

The Orchestre de Paris has announced the death of concertmaster Philippe Aïche, a member of the orchestra for 37 years. Philippe was 59. He was also director of orchestras at the Conservatoire de Paris,violinist of the Trio Elégiaque and a soloist in several movies. Our condolences to his...
Slipped Disc

Breaking: English National Opera drops its CEO

It has just been announced that Stuart Murphy will leave the company in 2023, at the end of his five-year contract. His tenure has been turbulent and seldom successful. The Coliseum is in dire financial straits, getting by on longterm bookings from commercial stage musicals. The company’s survival is at...
Slipped Disc

New study of Auschwitz women’s orchestra

Weidenfeld & Nicolson have commissioned Anne Sebba to write a hstory of the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra. The blurb reads: ‘In 1943 a women’s orchestra was formed at one of the most brutal death camps ever created, on the order of German SS officers. Some forty-seven or so young girls played in this hotch-potch band of hurriedly assembled instruments. For almost all of them it saved their lives.
Smithonian

The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel

If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Slipped Disc

Noted quartet leader dies at 56

We have been notified of the sad death of the US-Canadian violinist Geoff Nuttall of pancreatic cancer. He was 56. Geoff was founding leader of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, director of chamber music at Spoleto Festival USA and a Stanford University faculty member since 1998. He was deeply respected, admired, and an inspirational presence in chamber music.
The Guardian

On my radar: Emily Beecham’s cultural highlights

Actor Emily Beecham was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, in 1984. She won the award for best actress at the London independent film festival for The Calling in 2009 and then at Cannes in 2019 for her role alongside Ben Whishaw in Little Joe. On TV, she starred opposite Lily James in the BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love last year. Her next show is 1899, a supernatural thriller about immigrants bound for New York at the turn of the 20th century, on Netflix from 11 November.
Slipped Disc

Flute influencer, RIP

We are saddened to hear of the death from cancer of Atarah Ben-Tovim, an enthusiat who left an indelible impression on thousands of children. Principal flute of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic from 1963, she broke away in 1975 to found Atarah’s Band, an ensemble geared to engaging young audiences in the process of making music. She believed every child could play music. By the time she wound up the band, she had engaged with three million people.
Slipped Disc

Latin violin legend dies, at 82

We have been informed of the death of Jorge Risi, an Italian-Uruguayan violinist who becmae concertmaster of the Mexico City Philharmonic in 1980. Four years later, when Uruguay returned to democracy, he was installed in Montevdeo as Minister of Culture. In 2001, he became head of the music department at...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…. The Parting Glass – Face Vocal Band

Here is my confession du jour – I know next to nothing about traditional Irish music. Neither had I ever heard of the Face Vocal Band despite what I subsequently found out to be their sold out live appearances and hit recordings. And I could have gone to my grave in ignorance until a regular reader sent me this hauntingly beautiful song – The Parting Glass – with her one-word commentary – “Glorious”. I agree. Its origins in the 15th century are Scottish but it is now generally accepted to be part of the cherished canon of great Irish songs.
Slipped Disc

Bayreuth plans centre for Nazi documents

The town of Bayreuth – not the festival, which continues to deny independent access to its Nazi records – has announced plans for a centre for documentation of the Nazi era. The Federal government has pledged to fund it with 11.6 million Euros. The only problem is location....
Slipped Disc

Canada’s artists’ resource centre shuts down

After 40 years as a charitable service organization for Canada’s musicians, the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists is ceasing operation November 30. Eleanor Friedland, president of the IRCPA Board, made the announcement today. “The Board would like to thank Ann Summers Dossena for having developed innovative programs to...
Slipped Disc

An addition to the DG Mahler catalogue

Exciting news!!! Tomorrow Deutsche Grammophon – DG release the #tármovie concept album with a host of great music featured in the film. It’s a fascinating album which also gives a glimpse of work from behind the scenes. There is amazing new music by Hildur Gudnadóttir, Mahler 5...
Slipped Disc

Just in: German orchestra cuts season ‘due to energy crisis’

This is where the Putin winter kicks in. The Mannheim Philharmonic has just told us it is ‘redimensioning’ its season due to higher energy costs and inflation. In Folge der durch Energiekrise und hohen Inflation gestiegenen Betriebskosten sehen sich die Mannheimer Philharmoniker leider gezwungen, ihre aktuelle Saison 2022/23 um zwei Konzerte zu verkürzen. Betroffen sind die Veranstaltungen mit der Pianistin Plamena Mangova am 24. Oktober 2022 sowie mit dem Cellisten Kyril Zlotnikov am 20. November 2022.

