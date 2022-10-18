Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Free opera tonight: Monteverdi’s Orfeo from the Garden of England
Tonight’s free opera is brought to you from Garsington on Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision. In 1607, Claudio Monteverdi created his Orfeo, for the Carnival opening at the Court Theatre of Duke Vincenzo I in Mantua. Billed as a ‘musical fable’, here was a new form where characters are brought to life with poignant human feelings. Orfeo’s dramatic power gave birth to what we call opera today. As in the original performance in an intimate space in Mantua, Garsington’s summer 2022 production sees the singers and musicians very close; the instrumentalists are part of the action, onstage and visible. Laurence Cummings conducts the musicians of The English Concert. Arielle Smith choreographs singers and dancers; the chorus is a constant presence and critical to the storytelling. Ed Lyon sings Orfeso and Zoe Drummond sings Euridice. It is sung in Italian with subtitles available in English and Italian.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’
Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Slipped Disc
Sadness as Paris concertmaster dies at 59
The Orchestre de Paris has announced the death of concertmaster Philippe Aïche, a member of the orchestra for 37 years. Philippe was 59. He was also director of orchestras at the Conservatoire de Paris,violinist of the Trio Elégiaque and a soloist in several movies. Our condolences to his...
Slipped Disc
Breaking: English National Opera drops its CEO
It has just been announced that Stuart Murphy will leave the company in 2023, at the end of his five-year contract. His tenure has been turbulent and seldom successful. The Coliseum is in dire financial straits, getting by on longterm bookings from commercial stage musicals. The company’s survival is at...
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
Slipped Disc
New study of Auschwitz women’s orchestra
Weidenfeld & Nicolson have commissioned Anne Sebba to write a hstory of the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra. The blurb reads: ‘In 1943 a women’s orchestra was formed at one of the most brutal death camps ever created, on the order of German SS officers. Some forty-seven or so young girls played in this hotch-potch band of hurriedly assembled instruments. For almost all of them it saved their lives.
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Slipped Disc
Noted quartet leader dies at 56
We have been notified of the sad death of the US-Canadian violinist Geoff Nuttall of pancreatic cancer. He was 56. Geoff was founding leader of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, director of chamber music at Spoleto Festival USA and a Stanford University faculty member since 1998. He was deeply respected, admired, and an inspirational presence in chamber music.
On my radar: Emily Beecham’s cultural highlights
Actor Emily Beecham was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, in 1984. She won the award for best actress at the London independent film festival for The Calling in 2009 and then at Cannes in 2019 for her role alongside Ben Whishaw in Little Joe. On TV, she starred opposite Lily James in the BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love last year. Her next show is 1899, a supernatural thriller about immigrants bound for New York at the turn of the 20th century, on Netflix from 11 November.
Slipped Disc
Flute influencer, RIP
We are saddened to hear of the death from cancer of Atarah Ben-Tovim, an enthusiat who left an indelible impression on thousands of children. Principal flute of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic from 1963, she broke away in 1975 to found Atarah’s Band, an ensemble geared to engaging young audiences in the process of making music. She believed every child could play music. By the time she wound up the band, she had engaged with three million people.
Slipped Disc
Latin violin legend dies, at 82
We have been informed of the death of Jorge Risi, an Italian-Uruguayan violinist who becmae concertmaster of the Mexico City Philharmonic in 1980. Four years later, when Uruguay returned to democracy, he was installed in Montevdeo as Minister of Culture. In 2001, he became head of the music department at...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends…. The Parting Glass – Face Vocal Band
Here is my confession du jour – I know next to nothing about traditional Irish music. Neither had I ever heard of the Face Vocal Band despite what I subsequently found out to be their sold out live appearances and hit recordings. And I could have gone to my grave in ignorance until a regular reader sent me this hauntingly beautiful song – The Parting Glass – with her one-word commentary – “Glorious”. I agree. Its origins in the 15th century are Scottish but it is now generally accepted to be part of the cherished canon of great Irish songs.
Zara and Mike Tindall Earn Their Own Millions, Don't Rely on Royal Family
Zara and Mike Tindall are a U.K. power duo. Mike, a former rugby union player, and Zara, a part of the extended royal family, married in 2011. So, does their wealth reflect their social status?. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s the tea on the Tindalls’ combined net worth, plus where...
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth plans centre for Nazi documents
The town of Bayreuth – not the festival, which continues to deny independent access to its Nazi records – has announced plans for a centre for documentation of the Nazi era. The Federal government has pledged to fund it with 11.6 million Euros. The only problem is location....
Slipped Disc
Canada’s artists’ resource centre shuts down
After 40 years as a charitable service organization for Canada’s musicians, the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists is ceasing operation November 30. Eleanor Friedland, president of the IRCPA Board, made the announcement today. “The Board would like to thank Ann Summers Dossena for having developed innovative programs to...
Slipped Disc
An addition to the DG Mahler catalogue
Exciting news!!! Tomorrow Deutsche Grammophon – DG release the #tármovie concept album with a host of great music featured in the film. It’s a fascinating album which also gives a glimpse of work from behind the scenes. There is amazing new music by Hildur Gudnadóttir, Mahler 5...
Slipped Disc
Just in: German orchestra cuts season ‘due to energy crisis’
This is where the Putin winter kicks in. The Mannheim Philharmonic has just told us it is ‘redimensioning’ its season due to higher energy costs and inflation. In Folge der durch Energiekrise und hohen Inflation gestiegenen Betriebskosten sehen sich die Mannheimer Philharmoniker leider gezwungen, ihre aktuelle Saison 2022/23 um zwei Konzerte zu verkürzen. Betroffen sind die Veranstaltungen mit der Pianistin Plamena Mangova am 24. Oktober 2022 sowie mit dem Cellisten Kyril Zlotnikov am 20. November 2022.
