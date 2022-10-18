ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Schedules Public Hearing For 2023 Budget

Marysville City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the 2023 Appropriation Budget and Ordinance, as required by Section 10.04 of the Charter of the City of Marysville, Ohio, on October 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. In addition, this legal...
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County

The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware County dealt loss of giant

Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio Laser Gets Tax Abatement, Language For Cadence PILOT Updated

For the second time in as many meetings, the Union County Board of Commissioners approved a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, program for the Cadence solar energy-generating farm that is to be located in Union County. It was discovered after the resolution passed by a 2-1 vote at...
UNION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Division Of Police Wants Your Input

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Division of Police is appealing to the residents of the city to complete a Community Survey on Public Safety and Law Enforcement. The MDP is using the survey to gather your views and experiences regarding your interactions with the officers and staff of the MDP on a daily basis.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

John Dale Trout

John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Slow go on south Main

Employees of The Shelly Company, Belle Center, perform base repair Tuesday on south Main Street in Bellefontaine as traffic squeezes past them. The base repairs are the first phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation project to resurface all four lanes of the nearly one-mile section of Main Street between Auburn and Pine avenues. Milling and resurfacing work is slated to begin later this week. Work on the $816,119 project — 80 percent of which is funded by ODOT — is expected to be completed by month’s end, weather permitting, Bellefontaine Service-Safety Director Wes Dodds said. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions. ODOT required the city to repair sidewalks and curb ramps along the project area. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County

SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Residential Conversion Planned for Historic Downtown Building

A New York-based company has submitted plans to renovate a vacant downtown office building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Known as the Schlee-Kemler Building, the five-story structure was built in 1895 and is located at 326 S. High St., just south of the Westin Great Southern Hotel.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake

The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
LEWISTOWN, OH

