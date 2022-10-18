Employees of The Shelly Company, Belle Center, perform base repair Tuesday on south Main Street in Bellefontaine as traffic squeezes past them. The base repairs are the first phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation project to resurface all four lanes of the nearly one-mile section of Main Street between Auburn and Pine avenues. Milling and resurfacing work is slated to begin later this week. Work on the $816,119 project — 80 percent of which is funded by ODOT — is expected to be completed by month’s end, weather permitting, Bellefontaine Service-Safety Director Wes Dodds said. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions. ODOT required the city to repair sidewalks and curb ramps along the project area. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO