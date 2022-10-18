Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Schedules Public Hearing For 2023 Budget
Marysville City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the 2023 Appropriation Budget and Ordinance, as required by Section 10.04 of the Charter of the City of Marysville, Ohio, on October 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. In addition, this legal...
columbusunderground.com
Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County
The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County dealt loss of giant
Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Laser Gets Tax Abatement, Language For Cadence PILOT Updated
For the second time in as many meetings, the Union County Board of Commissioners approved a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, program for the Cadence solar energy-generating farm that is to be located in Union County. It was discovered after the resolution passed by a 2-1 vote at...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Division Of Police Wants Your Input
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Division of Police is appealing to the residents of the city to complete a Community Survey on Public Safety and Law Enforcement. The MDP is using the survey to gather your views and experiences regarding your interactions with the officers and staff of the MDP on a daily basis.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
unioncountydailydigital.com
John Dale Trout
John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
Police chase results in crash, temporary closure of Sullivant Ave.
Two people are in custody after a police chase led to a crash and a closure of a west Columbus intersection. At around 4 a.m. Friday, Franklin County deputies attempted to stop a car because the tags weren’t visible. The driver, however, did not stop and continued to drive away. The car eventually crashed into […]
For now, plan is to harvest and use herbicides to battle invasive weeds on Indian Lake
LEWISTOWN, Logan County — UPDATE @ 11:13 p.m. Harvesting and the use of herbicides will be the short-term plan to get control of invasive weeds that threaten to put an economic chokehold on the town that relies on Indian Lake. Hundreds turned out for Wednesday night’s public meeting at...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Slow go on south Main
Employees of The Shelly Company, Belle Center, perform base repair Tuesday on south Main Street in Bellefontaine as traffic squeezes past them. The base repairs are the first phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation project to resurface all four lanes of the nearly one-mile section of Main Street between Auburn and Pine avenues. Milling and resurfacing work is slated to begin later this week. Work on the $816,119 project — 80 percent of which is funded by ODOT — is expected to be completed by month’s end, weather permitting, Bellefontaine Service-Safety Director Wes Dodds said. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions. ODOT required the city to repair sidewalks and curb ramps along the project area. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County
SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
columbusunderground.com
Residential Conversion Planned for Historic Downtown Building
A New York-based company has submitted plans to renovate a vacant downtown office building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Known as the Schlee-Kemler Building, the five-story structure was built in 1895 and is located at 326 S. High St., just south of the Westin Great Southern Hotel.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
Medical emergency ends in single-vehicle crash in Greene County
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Greene County — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in the area of Wilmington Dayton Road and Lytle Ferry Road in Greene County. According to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver suffered a medical issue. The...
