3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
David Paul Thieken
David “Dave” Paul Thieken, devoted father and grandfather, passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 77. He is survived by his son, Todd Thieken, three daughters, Nicole (Brett) Fuller, Tracy Riddlebaugh, and Lindsey (Matt) Thieken Moore, and their mother, Darlene Thieken; sister Beverly Hammond, brother Huck (Wanda) Thieken; grandchildren TJ (Katie) Thieken, Mackenzie Fuller, Bailee Thieken, Madeleine Fuller, Kyle Thieken, Olivia Riddlebaugh, Ava Riddlebaugh, Brody Gingrey; great granddaughter Quincy Thieken; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and June Thieken, brother Chuck Thieken, and nephew Scott Thieken.
Barbara A. Barrett
Barbara A. Barrett, age 73, of Marysville, died peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family following a recent battle with cancer. On August 20, 1949, Barbara was born at home in Columbus, Ohio, one of six children of the late Frederick H. and Katherine J. (Skeele) Kelling. She graduated from Olentangy High School in the class of 1967.
Larry J. “Buck” Winner
Larry J. “Buck” Winner, 85, passed peacefully with family by his side on Monday, October 17, 2022 after a long fight against Alzheimer’s. He was the third of three children, born to John and Eunice (Ayres) Winner on June 2, 1937, in the family home, in Woodstock, Ohio. On August 8, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara K. Salyers; they had two daughters Sheri and Terri.
Elmer (Bub) Johnson
Elmer (Bub) Johnson passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77 on Wednesday, October 19th. He was born January 7th, 1945 in Hitchins, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Johnson and Betty Seagraves, wife Wanda Johnson and sister Connie Miller. Survived by sister Brenda (Jerry) Moore; sons Anthony (Barb) Johnson, Kevin (Tina) Johnson; grandchildren Matthew Johnson, Philip Johnson and Leeann Johnson; great-grandchildren Jeremy, Jax, and Jase.
Marysville Schedules Public Hearing For 2023 Budget
Marysville City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the 2023 Appropriation Budget and Ordinance, as required by Section 10.04 of the Charter of the City of Marysville, Ohio, on October 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. In addition, this legal...
UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
U.C. Personal Needs Pantry Finds New Home
MARYSVILLE – After a hiatus because of lack of suitable housing, the Union County Personal Needs Pantry is back up and operational again at its new location, 232 N. Main St., Suite 1C, situated in the old McAuliffe building next to the Marysville Post Office. The Union County Personal...
October 21, 2022
Come out and join us for the annual Plain City Fall Festival out at Pastime Park! We will have a variety of activities for the whole family! Food Trucks, Craft Vendors, Hayrides, Costume Contests, Trick or Treat, Bounce Houses, Axe Throwing, Archery, Face Painting, Gus the Giant Squash Carver and more!
2nd Chances Thrift Store Seeks To Scare Up Bargains For Halloween
MARYSVILLE – Looking for just the right Halloween costume or decoration, but are on a budget this year just like everyone else? 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., has you covered. Right now, 2nd Chances Thrift Store is giving a 75% discount on all Halloween decorations and...
Monarchs Finish Strong Against Pesky Pacers
MARYSVILLE – Following a wild first game where Delaware Hayes forced Marysville into scoring 13 extra points to win the set, the host Monarchs went on to sweep the Pacers, 38–36, 25–23 and 25–16 in the Sectional title match of the OHSAA Division I Grove City 1 District girls volleyball tournament Wednesday.
Local Sides Exit Soccer Tourney
UNION COUNTY – Two local girls varsity sides dropped their opening matches of the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s District girls soccer tournament Tuesday. At JAHS, #5-seed Jonathan Alder lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to #6-seed Bishop Hartley, while #12-seed North Union lost 8-1 at #8-seed Heath. Both the Pioneers and Ladycats were playing in the Division II, Central 1 District sectionals of the state tournament.
Friday Night Football Lineup
Olentangy (4–5) @ Marysville (5–4), 7 p.m. Marysville has already clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 OHSAA Football Tournament, playing in Division I, Region 2. The question is where are they to play come Week 11? Marysville needs a win against Olentangy tonight at Impact Stadium and for the chips to fall in the correct order to secure a first-round home game, but the Monarchs are in like Flynn either way.
