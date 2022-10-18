Olentangy (4–5) @ Marysville (5–4), 7 p.m. Marysville has already clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 OHSAA Football Tournament, playing in Division I, Region 2. The question is where are they to play come Week 11? Marysville needs a win against Olentangy tonight at Impact Stadium and for the chips to fall in the correct order to secure a first-round home game, but the Monarchs are in like Flynn either way.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO