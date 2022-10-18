ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

BigCountryHomepage

House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firewood prices increasing in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With cooler temperatures approaching, you might feel the burn in your pocket when buying firewood. According to business owners who sell wood, the average cost of firewood has increased about 20 percent. Costs are increasing due to the rise in gas prices and inflation. Ron Lawn, the owner of Ron Lawn […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Chaplains of Abilene prison ask for volunteers for one-time opportunity for children to see incarcerated fathers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The French Robertson Unit, a maximum-security State prison in Abilene, has something brewing for the good of its inmates and their families. Chaplains of the prison want to host a one-day camp called A Day with God, where children will have the opportunity to spend the entire day with their incarcerated […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

TSTC Welding Technology to leave mark on Breckenridge with welcome signs

When given the opportunity to help welcome people to his hometown, Stephen Hope did not hesitate to say yes. Hope, Texas State Technical College’s Welding Technology instructor in Breckenridge, was approached with the project by the Breckenridge Downtown Development Council and its chairman, J.B. Sparks. The council, through the Breckenridge Economic Development Corp., plans to erect four new welcome signs at the city’s entrances.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect sentenced to 10 years for Abilene bank robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank in Abilene. Fernando Enriquez received his 10-year sentence in a Lubbock District Court this week in connection to the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene in March. He was federally charged with Bank Robbery for this incident […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Flu cases skyrocketing in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the CDC, flu season is coming early compared to last year. Texas is one of six states reporting high cases of influenza like illness. Health professionals across the state are pushing to get people vaccinated for the flu by early November. Dr. Gary Goodnight, Medical Director and Health Authority […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Dorothy Smith

Dorothy Smith, age 87, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, in the Breckenridge Cemetery with Pastor Herman “Butch” Hinkle officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Morehart Mortuary.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

