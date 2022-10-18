Read full article on original website
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
Stephens County Commissioners continue burn ban, approve purchase of new van
When the Stephens County Commissioners met on Monday, Oct. 10, they voted to continue the burn ban, buy a passenger van, and took care of other county business. The current burn ban was put in place on Sept. 26 and will remain effective for 90 days unless the commissioners vote to rescind the ban.
Firewood prices increasing in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With cooler temperatures approaching, you might feel the burn in your pocket when buying firewood. According to business owners who sell wood, the average cost of firewood has increased about 20 percent. Costs are increasing due to the rise in gas prices and inflation. Ron Lawn, the owner of Ron Lawn […]
Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce to host Walker Street Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Walker Street Trick-or-Treat on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, with local businesses on Walker Street and beyond handing out candy to kids for the holiday. The event will take place during the regular business hours of the participating businesses, mostly from 9...
ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
City to offer brush pick-up next week; deadline is Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Breckenridge and Stephens County will pick up brush with a wood chipper inside the corporate limits of Breckenridge the week of Oct. 17 at no charge to residents. The semi-annual brush pickup is a cooperative effort between the city and the county to help Breckenridge residents dispose of their tree trimmings.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Chaplains of Abilene prison ask for volunteers for one-time opportunity for children to see incarcerated fathers
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The French Robertson Unit, a maximum-security State prison in Abilene, has something brewing for the good of its inmates and their families. Chaplains of the prison want to host a one-day camp called A Day with God, where children will have the opportunity to spend the entire day with their incarcerated […]
Stephens County Health Fair slated for Oct. 22
Stephens Memorial Hospital has will present the 2022 Stephens County Health Fair from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 301 S. Rose St. The Health Fair will feature more than 40 vendors, as well as flu shots for $20 and free...
TSTC Welding Technology to leave mark on Breckenridge with welcome signs
When given the opportunity to help welcome people to his hometown, Stephen Hope did not hesitate to say yes. Hope, Texas State Technical College’s Welding Technology instructor in Breckenridge, was approached with the project by the Breckenridge Downtown Development Council and its chairman, J.B. Sparks. The council, through the Breckenridge Economic Development Corp., plans to erect four new welcome signs at the city’s entrances.
Suspect sentenced to 10 years for Abilene bank robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank in Abilene. Fernando Enriquez received his 10-year sentence in a Lubbock District Court this week in connection to the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene in March. He was federally charged with Bank Robbery for this incident […]
Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
Flu cases skyrocketing in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the CDC, flu season is coming early compared to last year. Texas is one of six states reporting high cases of influenza like illness. Health professionals across the state are pushing to get people vaccinated for the flu by early November. Dr. Gary Goodnight, Medical Director and Health Authority […]
Former animal control officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in animal shelter neglect case
A former City of Breckenridge Animal Control Officer has pleaded guilty to the charge of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal, a class A misdemeanor, according to a press release from the Eastland County Criminal District Attorney who investigated and prosecuted the case. Brad Stephenson, the DA in Eastland County, was appointed...
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Smith, age 87, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, in the Breckenridge Cemetery with Pastor Herman “Butch” Hinkle officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Morehart Mortuary.
Abilene police need to talk to man involved in ‘suspicious incident’ with child
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to talk with a man involved in a “suspicious incident” with a child last week. Police say the child reported she was approached by an unknown man in a suspicious manner. He was asking her a question that she couldn’t understand because of a language barrier, so she […]
BREAKING: Armed officers surround Clyde home after reports of shooting
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Armed officers surrounded a home in Clyde after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at a home on the 100 block of CR 135 sometime around 3:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a man called and reported he was shot and that the […]
