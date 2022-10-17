Related
BBQ for Books sets record
An annual event for the Library Foundation of Lampasas, Texas resumed this year after a several-year hiatus, initiated by coronavirus concerns. This year’s BBQ for Books fundraiser, however, surpassed the previous record of meals sold by more than 100, according to foundation volunteers. The final tally was 1,100 barbecue lunches sold. Of those meals, 700 were delivered to area businesses by…
Three injured in wreck on U.S. 281
Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 281 North on Sunday morning. According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, the crash occurred a little over four miles north of Lampasas city limits at 11:54 a.m. Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said a black 2019 Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on U.S…
Blessed & Pressed Designz celebrates ribbon-cutting
Blessed & Pressed Designz recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting event. Holding the scissors are owners Georgette Mielke and Kayla Papke. Joining them are friends, family members, customers and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce board members. The new business is located at 2237 East U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
Funeral services set Sunday for former coach
Former Badger head coach Kenneth Ray Wiginton died Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Lampasas. He was 82. The coach was inducted into the Lampasas Athletics Hall of Fame in December 2021. The Badger football team earned five consecutive district championships during his tenure here as an assistant and later head coach. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, with…
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Miguel Lugo Perez, 35, of Lampasas, was arrested on charges of violating a bond or protective order and stalking. OCT. 18 Juan Carlos Barcenas Jr., 20, of…
Auction raises funds for community art
The annual Boots and Blazers Ball raised funding through live and silent auctions on Saturday evening. The event was held by Lampasas Association for the Arts and benefits local art projects and family art and music-centered events. LAFTA officials said this year’s ball was “a huge success.”
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries
Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
LMS Lady Badgers sweep Jarrell
The middle school volleyball teams swept the Jarrell Cougars Monday night, going 4-0. “It was a great night for the Badgers and an awesome show for our last home game of the season,” head coach Sarah Leopold said. The LMS seventh-grade “B” team won 25-21, 25-14. The seventh-grade “A” team won 25-18, 25-22. The eighth-grade “B” team won 25-17, 25-20, while the eighth-grade “A” team earned an…
‘Awesome Autumn Stew’ lunch planned in Lometa
The Lometa Methodist Church will host its Awesome Autumn Stew lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5. The church is located at 100 S. Second St. in Lometa. Stew, cornbread, crackers, dessert and a drink will be served, with baked goods and snacks also available. A donation of $12 is recommended for the meal for adults and $6 for children’s plates.
Grace Sounds at the Round Up in the Park
Members of Grace Sounds Worship, led by John Groves (in white), offered worship music at Saturday’s “Round Up in the Park” in Lometa Regional Park.
Junior varsity and freshman Badgers dominate games last week
The freshman Badgers improved their record to 6-1 last Thursday, as they traveled to Liberty Hill to take on the Panthers. Lampasas brought home the 33-6 win. Jaden McElwain took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to start the game, according to coach Chance Evans. Sean Smith had rushing touchdowns of 25 and 62 yards, and Calum Mitchell connected with Korbin Kepler on a touchdown pass…
Bowling event to raise funds to benefit Toys for Tots
A bowling tournament will be held Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fee is $100 per team, with a four-person team format to be used. Half the proceeds will go toward payouts for the first-, second- and third-place teams. The other half will be donated to Toys For Tots. Raffle tickets also will be sold for various prizes…
