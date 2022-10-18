ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 73

Valerie Massey
3d ago

Have these guys never been told before they can't do something? Get your anger in check! All of this because two children were not allowed to sell chocolate bars inside Hooters? SMDH Maybe in jail they will learn you don't always get your way!

Reply(2)
18
M CA
3d ago

Ridiculous....they lucky no one there was carrying, because after all that, plus dude breaking the door, it would have been more than justified.

Reply
18
George
3d ago

This was in Collin County. If it had been Dallas County, just down the street, different DA who believes in 2nd chances for unfortunate young men. And 3rd chances..... These alleged criminals must have forgotten they weren't in Dallas.

Reply(5)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested

A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy