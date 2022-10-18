PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.

PLANO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO