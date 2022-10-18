Read full article on original website
Valerie Massey
3d ago
Have these guys never been told before they can't do something? Get your anger in check! All of this because two children were not allowed to sell chocolate bars inside Hooters? SMDH Maybe in jail they will learn you don't always get your way!
Reply(2)
18
M CA
3d ago
Ridiculous....they lucky no one there was carrying, because after all that, plus dude breaking the door, it would have been more than justified.
Reply
18
George
3d ago
This was in Collin County. If it had been Dallas County, just down the street, different DA who believes in 2nd chances for unfortunate young men. And 3rd chances..... These alleged criminals must have forgotten they weren't in Dallas.
Reply(5)
19
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
fox4news.com
North Texas man who killed one, injured 3 others at Dallas tire shop charged with federal hate crime
DALLAS - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and attempting to kill four others. 37-year-old Anthony Torres went to Omar's Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Eve in 2015 and shot at employees and customers inside, according to the indictment.
Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
fox4news.com
Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
fox4news.com
Dallas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman, 21, who beat him at basketball
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at basketball. Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder. Hogg allegedly killed Asia Womack after a heated basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested
A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.
A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
Former Keller officer pleads guilty to official oppression for pepper spraying father who was filming son's arrest
KELLER, Texas — A North Texas police officer has pleaded guilty to official oppression over the pepper-spraying and arrest of a man who was filming his son's interactions with police, officials announced. Blake Shimanek, a former Keller police sergeant, pleaded guilty Thursday in the incident, which happened in August...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving
A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD gives out fingerprint ID kits to identify children in case of emergency
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is giving families fingerprint ID kits as a part of a national program to identify children in case of an emergency. The inkless kits were given to families with students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Last legislative session Texas passed SB 2158 which told the Texas...
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Dallas police ask for help identifying woman in vehicle wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an August fatal hit-and-run. According to DPD, officers were called to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20. Officers said a woman could...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
Fort Worth police release photo of car connected to teenager's fatal shooting in April
Fort Worth police now have a photo of a car connected to a fatal shooting in April. An after-prom party was going on at an address on Altamesa when at least two shooters opened fire on the crowd of mostly teenagers.
Comments / 73