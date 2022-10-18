FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
valdostatoday.com
Terry Clyde Hall
Terry Clyde Hall, 89, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lowndes County, GA, on August 30, 1933 to the late Colonel Joe Hall and Madeline Fiveash Nesbit. Mr. Hall was the owner/operator of Hall Land Clearing Company for over 50 years. He was the entrepreneur of many businesses, a good provider and a great man. He helped a lot of people. Mr. Hall was a loving husband to his wife of 69 years, Doris McLean Hall, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Mr. Hall was of the Baptist faith.
valdostatoday.com
Bonnie Faye Collins
Bonnie Faye Collins, 75, of Moultrie, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She is survived by her mother Pearl Collins, of Moultrie, GA, sister and brother-in-law Rita and David Rothmeier, of Rabun Gap, GA, and brother Henry Collins, Jr. of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas Collins, Sr.
southgatv.com
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
valdostatoday.com
Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
valdostatoday.com
Battle of the Badges winner announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend
Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
valdostatoday.com
Moody celebrates Fire Prevention Week
MOODY AFB – Moody Air Force Base celebrates Fire Prevention Week hosted by the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron to spread awareness. The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a Fire Prevention Week, visited offices across the installation, and passed out Fire Department flyers, cups and stickers to spread awareness during Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” which reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly. In addition, this October represents the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance on record.
valdostatoday.com
Local counties receive Vibrant Communities grant
ATLANTA – Organizations from Colquitt, Tift, and Berrien Counties have received the FY23 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced the recipients of fiscal year 2023 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. The Vibrant Communities grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, and the Cultural Facilities grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming.
valdostatoday.com
LCFR congradulates new EMS Instructor
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates the new State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lowndes County Fire Rescue would like to congratulate Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in...
Action News Jax
Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Trust seeks applicants for historic preservation grants
ATLANTA – Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking non-profit applicants for historic preservation projects matching grants. The 1772 Foundation, in cooperation with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, has announced that funding has been made available to assist historic preservation projects in Georgia. Matching grants of up to $10,000 will be made available for the following historic preservation projects: exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration, fire detection/lightning protection/security systems, repairs to/restoration of porches, roofs and windows, repairs to foundations and sills, and chimney and masonry repointing.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
valdostatoday.com
Buddy Walk event raises funds, awareness
VALDOSTA – The Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia will host the third annual South Georgia Buddy Walk fundraising event on Oct. 22. The third annual South Georgia Buddy Walk®️ will be hosted by Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia on Saturday, October 22 at Freedom Park in Valdosta. The event will begin at 10 am and conclude at noon. On site registration begins at 9 am.
