Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nd.edu
Notre Dame to sign Rome Call for AI Ethics, host Global University Summit
The University of Notre Dame will formally sign the Rome Call for AI Ethics on Thursday (Oct. 27), together with the University of Navarra in Spain, Catholic University of Croatia, SWPS University in Poland, Schiller International University in Spain, Chuo University in Japan, University of Johannesburg and University of Florida.
nd.edu
In memoriam: John P. Meier, professor emeritus of theology
John P. Meier, University of Notre Dame professor, Catholic priest, and renowned biblical scholar, died Oct. 18, at age 80. Meier, the William K. Warren Professor of Theology emeritus, published nearly 80 articles and 18 books during his distinguished career, including the acclaimed A Marginal Jew: Rethinking the Historical Jesus series.
nd.edu
Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. UNLV
The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Nevada Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Comments / 0