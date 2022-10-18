Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Hanover, Michigan, was announced as the 2022 homecoming queen during the annual pep rally and bonfire on the UA Quad Friday, Oct. 21. “Through service opportunities here at UA, I have learned to be intentional in all that I do, ensuring that each role I take on is well suited to my strengths and that my efforts will result in an impact,” Hill said in her statement of intent. “Leadership opportunities granted to me in the last three years have encouraged responsibility and connection with mentees and other leaders across campus. The diverse perspectives and students that I have worked alongside have made my empathy more robust and well-suited to work with others. Finally, the educational and experiential opportunities at The University of Alabama have consistently fed — and fueled — my intellectual curiosity. It is through these four pillars that I will serve as homecoming queen.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO