WAFF
Huntsville pediatrician weighs in on RSV surge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and urgent cares across the nation are beginning to see a spike in respiratory illnesses among children. In particular, doctors are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It’s a common cold for adults, but it can be a severe disease for young children and older adults.
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
WAFF
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Huntsville-Madison County Public Library to host 25 cent book sale
This weekend could be your opportunity to pick up something new to read — and it'll be the perfect price.
Shoot the undead with paintballs at Grace Hill Farms in Athens
The ride is 30 minutes long and includes a supply of paintballs. The all-ages event is a great way to enjoy some family fun.
harbinclinic.com
Dr. Alex Whitaker-Lea Joins Harbin Clinic Neurosurgery Rome
Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Alex Whitaker-Lea to Harbin Clinic Neurosurgery Rome. With a heart for making patients feel understood, Dr. Whitaker-Lea is an excellent addition to the Harbin Clinic team. She will begin seeing patients November 7, 2022. From an early age, she was fascinated by the...
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
WAAY-TV
October Climatology Update with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello
Well, this likely won't come as a surprise to very many of you but this October is trending significantly cooler than is normal for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We asked WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello to look into past climate data and tell us where we stand. Here are her findings:
Breeze Airways announces new destinations flying out of Huntsville
Breeze Airways has announced it will now offer flights to Orlando, Fl and Charleston, SC out of Huntsville International Airport.
WAFF
Guntersville receives $57 million bid for construction of new high school
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools received a $57 million for the construction of a new Guntersville High School. GCS Superintendent Jason Barnett estimated the building would cost $46 million over a year ago. Barnett said that Thrash Commercial Contractors had the cheapest bid at $57 million. A year...
Pipe replacement coming to southern Madison County without road closures
Normally for drainage projects, you'd have to deal with a road closed while crews cut up old galvanized pipes to replace them, but not in this case.
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
Two members of the News 19 family spread their wings to their next chapter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has some bittersweet news to share. As we all know, News 19 has some wonderful talent and while we miss them, it’s always great to see them succeed. News 19 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Hannah Jones will be leaving News 19 on October 19....
CANCELLED: Marshall County deputies asking for assistance in locating missing woman
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
2 arrested after police find fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur
Two people were arrested after an investigation into illegal drug sales in Decatur.
