Jackson County, AL

WAFF

Huntsville pediatrician weighs in on RSV surge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and urgent cares across the nation are beginning to see a spike in respiratory illnesses among children. In particular, doctors are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It’s a common cold for adults, but it can be a severe disease for young children and older adults.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
harbinclinic.com

Dr. Alex Whitaker-Lea Joins Harbin Clinic Neurosurgery Rome

Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Alex Whitaker-Lea to Harbin Clinic Neurosurgery Rome. With a heart for making patients feel understood, Dr. Whitaker-Lea is an excellent addition to the Harbin Clinic team. She will begin seeing patients November 7, 2022. From an early age, she was fascinated by the...
ROME, GA
AL.com

$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents

A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

October Climatology Update with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello

Well, this likely won't come as a surprise to very many of you but this October is trending significantly cooler than is normal for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We asked WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello to look into past climate data and tell us where we stand. Here are her findings:
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

