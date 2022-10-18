ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Zoo assists in PETA's largest animal rescue from 'fetid' Maryland park

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8sXh_0idsGBGl00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Two tortoises are recovering at Oakland Zoo following a harrowing rescue by PETA from a Maryland roadside park riddled with animal abuse allegations.

Oakland Zoo employees returned this week after participating in PETA's largest-ever rescue operation, where 65 animals of 30 different species were rescued from Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05apBk_0idsGBGl00
PETA and Oakland Zoo staff outside of the shutdown Tri-State Zoological Park on the last day of the five-day rescue operation. Photo credit Oakland Zoo

"Tri-State spent years exploiting vulnerable animals and allowing suffering ones to rot in their cages, but now the survivors will be able to live in comfort and safety, with the care they've long been lacking," said PETA Foundation General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.

A yellow-footed tortoise and leopard tortoise will now call Oakland their home after making the long drive from Maryland. They are currently in quarantine at the zoo's veterinary hospital, but will soon join the other animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhjA0_0idsGBGl00
Sulcata tortoise at the shutdown Tri-State Zoological Park, sitting next to rotted food covered in bugs in the ‘Reptile House.’ Photo credit Oakland Zoo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUJOe_0idsGBGl00
Rescued tortoise from the shutdown Tri-State Zoological Park, walking on grass likely for the first time ever. Photo credit Oakland Zoo

"We are incredibly grateful to our zoo and sanctuary partners for helping us. If we didn't have reputable zoos, such as Oakland Zoo, these animals would have to stay with neglectful owners, like Bob Candy, where they would be mistreated for years," Peet added.

On initial examination by PETA's contracted veterinarians at the roadside zoo, the tortoises and other reptiles were severely dehydrated, in poor body condition and likely malnourished. One tortoise was found sitting next to rotten food covered in bugs.

"Animal welfare is one of our top priorities at the zoo – both locally and globally. Participation in these rescues, our involvement in creating and advocating for legislation is vital to combat the illegal wildlife pet trade, which allows owners to exploit these animals," said Darren Minier, Director of Animal Welfare and Research at Oakland Zoo.

In a lawsuit against the roadside park, the court described Tri-State as "fetid" and "dystopic." The zoo has since been closed.

