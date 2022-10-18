Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Batavian
Benjamin H. Lucas
Fairport- Benjamin Hurford Lucas , 71 of Fairport passed away on Tuesday, October 18,. 2022 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia, New York. Mr. Lucas was born Saturday, July 14th, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas a son of the late Richard. A. Lucas and Edith M....
The Batavian
Ruth R. McVay
Ruth M. Alwardt McVay left her earthly home on October 19, 2022, at the age of 89 for her eternal home. Ruth was born on July 13, 1933 in Darien New York. Ruth is the daughter of the late Everett Alwardt and the late Stella Post Alwardt and the wife of the late Albert McVay.
The Batavian
Roger Austin Medley
LEROY – Roger Austin Medley, 82, gained his Heavenly reward Thursday, October 13, 2022, with family by his side. Loving husband of the late Mary Ann Medley, the two moved to the “country” in Le Roy after raising their family in Batavia. Nothing meant more to Roger and Mary Ann than their children, grandchildren and extended families.
The Batavian
Barn fire reported at Baskin Livestock
A barn fire with flames showing is reported at Baskin Livestock, 9778 Creek Road, Batavia. Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia dispatched. Second alarm, Stafford, Pavilion, Le Roy, and City of Batavia FAST Team dispatched. Photo by Howard Owens.
The Batavian
Schultz Sharon, Frongetta
Passed suddenly on 10/14/2022. Pre-deceased by brother Butch ( Laura Langmaid) Survived by her husband Howard, children Joe Frongetta (Lori) Anthony (Wendy) daughter JoAnn Flemming, grand daughters Julia and Sarah. Many niece, nephews and dear friends. Services will be on Saturday October 29th at 6:00 p.m and held at Sunset Lanes Banquet Room, 1317 Chili ave Rochester, NY 14624.
Law and Order: Teen accused of stealing truck in Le Roy, tracked via OnStar
A 17-year-old resident of Wolcott was charged with grand larceny 3rd and unauthorized use of a vehicle. At 12:38 a.m. Oct. 15, Le Roy police officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Selden Road, Le Roy. Officers were able to track the location of the vehicle using its OnStar system. A short time later, the 2020 Chevy Silverado was located in the Town of Cheektowaga and was reportedly occupied by the 17-year-old. He was arrested by Cheektowaga PD and turned over to Le Roy PD. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Tony Piazza leads Le Roy on offense, defense in 21-0 win
The Le Roy Oatkan Knights shut down Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry in football on Friday, 21-0. Tony Piazza scored all three of Le Roy's touchdowns on runs of 36 yards, three yards, and six yards, leading to three successful point after attempts by Andrew Pocock. Piazza finished with 102 yards rushing on 13 carries. Drew Strollo gained 87 yards on 22 carries. Strollo was 3-4 passing for 31 yards.
The Batavian
Batavia finishes regular season undefeated vs. Newark on senior day
In a season in which no opponent has even come close to beating Batavia, for the fourth time in seven games the Blue Devils held a challenger to fewer than seven points. This time it was Newark/Marion that Batavia dominated for a convincing 54-6 win. Scoring:. Ja'vin McFollins 30-yard pass...
Alexander ends perfect regular season perfectly
The Alexander Trojans finish the regular football season at a perfect 7-0 after a perfect shoutout when over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen on Friday, 43-0. Touchdowns were scored by: Christian Kissell on a 9-yard reception. Ricky Townley scored on a 1-yard run. Kaden Lyons scored on a 1-yard run. Benny Merrill on a 12-yard reception. Tyler Marino scored on a 2-yard run. Mason Bump scored on a 3-yard run. QB Trenton Woods was 7-11 for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception.
Comments / 0