Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama

Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Dear Justice Department: Send help now

This is an opinion column. If you spot Alabama’s Limestone Correctional Facility from space – the way Google does – it looks a lot like a human skull. Like in the old Phantom comic strip, or Marvel’s The Punisher. I don’t know if it’s a bad architectural joke or a pirate flag with an ominous warning: Beware, all ye who enter here.
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at lowest-level ever

Alabama’s September unemployment rate continues to hold steady at its all-time record low. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the state’s preliminary unemployment rate for September was 2.6%, unchanged since May. A year ago at this time, the state’s rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
Big warmup for Alabama through the weekend

Alabama’s big chill is over -- for now. The National Weather Service said a big warmup is in the forecast for Friday across the state following several days of well-below-normal temperatures and an early-season freeze. High temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the 70s nearly statewide. Compare...
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
When should you get your flu shot? Here is latest recommendation

Have you gotten your flu shot? If not, you will want to do so soon, according to Alabama health experts. The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends everyone 6 months of age or older – with a few rare exceptions – get the flu vaccine before the end of October. It takes about two weeks after vaccinations for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.
