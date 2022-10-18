Read full article on original website
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks
A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama
Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Union: Hyundai cutting Alabama suppliers ties punishes workers who ended child labor
The United Auto Workers is condemning a decision by Hyundai to sever its ties with two auto suppliers in Alabama accused of using child labor to supply parts to the automaker’s Montgomery plant. In a statement today, the union says the decision “will likely result in job losses for...
Dear Justice Department: Send help now
This is an opinion column. If you spot Alabama’s Limestone Correctional Facility from space – the way Google does – it looks a lot like a human skull. Like in the old Phantom comic strip, or Marvel’s The Punisher. I don’t know if it’s a bad architectural joke or a pirate flag with an ominous warning: Beware, all ye who enter here.
Federal judge dismisses effort to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states —...
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?
Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at lowest-level ever
Alabama’s September unemployment rate continues to hold steady at its all-time record low. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the state’s preliminary unemployment rate for September was 2.6%, unchanged since May. A year ago at this time, the state’s rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
‘Parents make decisions’: Alabama won’t mandate COVID vaccine for kids after CDC vote, Ivey says
A day after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of immunizations available under a program for uninsured and underinsured children, Gov. Kay Ivey shot down the possibility of the state requiring the vaccine. “Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it...
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
Big warmup for Alabama through the weekend
Alabama’s big chill is over -- for now. The National Weather Service said a big warmup is in the forecast for Friday across the state following several days of well-below-normal temperatures and an early-season freeze. High temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the 70s nearly statewide. Compare...
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
Football High Live: Scores, highlights from the biggest games of a critical Week 10 schedule
Tonight may be the most critical night of the 2022 regular season across the state of Alabama. Huge matchups include Hoover at Thompson in 7A, Saraland at Theodore in 6A, Faith Academy at UMS-Wright in 5A and Montgomery Catholic at Andalusia and Priceville at Randolph in 4A. And that’s just a start.
Friday roundup: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tops McAdory, Spanish Fort, Vestavia Hills win
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa wrapped up its fourth unbeaten regular season, whipping McAdory 35-14 behind a dominating ground game at McAdory. Hillcrest had 54 rushing attempts for 376 yards, with Jamarian Johnson rolling to 262 yards on 29 carries with 4 touchdowns. Hillcrest also compiled 10-0 regular seasons in 2016, 2011 and 1984.
Priceville beats Randolph in top-10 clash, caps undefeated regular season
After trailing Randolph at halftime, unbeaten Priceville responded to the talk they received from coach Chris Foster. The Class 4A, No. 4-ranked Bulldogs rallied to beat No. 10 Randolph 35-21 for the Region 8 championship. They trailed the host Raiders 7-0 at intermission at SportsMed Field in Huntsville. “That first...
Check out Thursday’s Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Here are the scores from Thursday’s Week 10 high school football games as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
When should you get your flu shot? Here is latest recommendation
Have you gotten your flu shot? If not, you will want to do so soon, according to Alabama health experts. The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends everyone 6 months of age or older – with a few rare exceptions – get the flu vaccine before the end of October. It takes about two weeks after vaccinations for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.
Carver-Montgomery makes first-half lead stand up to top Pike Road, wins region title
Carver-Montgomery senior wide receiver Marquan “Scooby” Jamerson made one big mistake as the Wolverines played Pike Road for homecoming on Thursday night at Cramton Bowl in a showdown for the Class 6A, Region 2 championship. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound speedster mishandled a kickoff deep in his territory after the...
