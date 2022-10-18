Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
According to human rights groups, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been imprisoned unlawfully in Russia, with the lucky ones being used as bargaining chips in prisoner swaps. CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks with families of those who have been taken.
WRAL
Analysis: Iran pushes militarily abroad amid unrest at home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Those moves show Iran's leaders trying...
WRAL
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN — Arman doesn't sleep much anymore. "In my nightmare, I see someone is following me in the dark, " he said. "I'm alone and no one is helping me." He says his life was forever altered in early October, when he was arrested on the streets of Tehran for joining anti-government demonstrations, and then tortured by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- known as the Sepah -- for four days.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
WRAL
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
CNN — The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
WRAL
Russia says its chaotic military draft is starting to wind down. Has it actually helped Putin?
CNN — The "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to fight in the country's war on Ukraine has been beset by errors, caused angry protests and prompted a mass exodus when it was announced last month. Now, as Russian officials suggest that the scheme will wind up soon, questions linger...
WRAL
Ukrainian military says 18 Russian cruise missiles destroyed amid attacks on energy infrastructure
CNN — The Ukrainian military said it used anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups to destroy 18 Russian cruise missiles during a string of attacks on energy infrastructure across the country Saturday morning. "18 enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups,"...
WRAL
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
WRAL
Ethiopians protest against outsiders amid Tigray conflict
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia staged demonstrations Saturday against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs. The rallies included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly two years...
East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A southeastern city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed, after tensions erupted the day before. Meanwhile, witnesses said antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran amid heavy security on Saturday, the latest unrest in the nationwide movement first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. Although the protests across Iran first focused on the country’s mandatory hijab, they have transformed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement over disputed elections. Security forces have dispersed gatherings with live ammunition and tear gas, leaving over 200 people dead, according to rights groups. In Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, protests after Friday prayers left the city battered. Shops gaped open to the street, their windows smashed. Sidewalks were littered with broken glass. ATMs were damaged. Cleaning crews came out, sweeping debris from vandalized stores.
WRAL
Israel: Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot dead Wednesday after opening fire at a security guard at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem, Israel’s prime minister said. Yair Lapid said Uday Tamimi, from the Shuafat refugee camp near Jerusalem who...
WRAL
Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead
LONDON — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain's economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office.
WRAL
Liz Truss is not alone. These are other high-profile figures with short-lived jobs
CNN — After just six weeks in office, Liz Truss announced Thursday she'd resign as Britain's prime minister. Hers was a historically short tenure and a mostly unsuccessful one: Truss' economic agenda threw markets into disarray and saw the value of the pound against the US dollar drop to an all-time low.
WRAL
EXPLAINER: Who's behind Haiti's most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country's peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
WRAL
Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty
BEIRUT — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. He’d do it all over again, he said, since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.
Comments / 0