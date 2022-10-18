Read full article on original website
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
WRAL
Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE
BERLIN — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a "green" fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while also staying on...
WRAL
Tesla, Union Pacific fall; AT&T, Quest Diagnostics rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28. The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year. International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30. The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's...
