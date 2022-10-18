NJ man, 34, fatally struck by car while crossing street in hit-and-run crash

BRIDGETON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 34-year-old New Jersey man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a Monday night hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The victim, Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, was on N. Pearl Street and Myrtle Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. when the crash occurred, officials said.

Sanchez-Salas was struck by a dark-colored Dodge minivan while attempting to cross the road, witnesses told police. The minivan continued driving after hitting Sanchez-Salas. He was then struck twice more by two different cars who stayed at the scene.

Emergency responders transported Sanchez-Salas to Inspira Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cops are using surveillance footage and witness interviews to continue to search for the driver of the minivan. Anyone with information is being asked to call Bridgeton Police Department Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips may be shared online at bpd.tips.