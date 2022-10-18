WE FAMILY: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 9 Recap

Before we talk about anything, we absolutely have to start by saying Marvin ( London Brown ) is alive! Luckily, the hit Sal ( Michael Rispoli ) ordered on him was unsuccessful. Well, unsuccessful in terms of killing Marvin, not in general. Although Marvin survived the hit, his potential love interest Renee ( Krystal Joy Brown ) didn’t. Her death is extremely sad because she was the one who helped him learn how to control his anger and express himself in different ways. With her untimely passing came a period of reflection for Marvin.

Raq (Patina Miller) tasks Marvin with the job of killing Sam ( Tyson Hall ), the hood’s dope fiend. He has been talking to the cops about what he seen the night that Kanan ( Mekai Curtis ) shot Detective Howard ( Omar Epps ). Well, actually he’s been trying to tell the cops what happened but the only cop who is even remotely interested is Detective Burke ( Shanley Caswell ). Sam is considered an unreliable source since he was of no help the last time they brought him in for questioning. He definitely has some information that could cause problems for the Thomas organization though and that’s a no go. Still reeling from the loss of Renee, Marvin is reluctant to take Sam out. Instead, he gives him a fat wad of cash and sends him on the bus. Although he felt like he was morally doing the right thing, this was a bad decision. Before the bus even gets down the block all the way, Sam hops off the bus. We’re for sure going to have to keep tabs on the what happens next with him.

Even though the hit on Marvin was unsuccessful, it couldn’t go without repercussions. Lou Lou ( Malcolm Mays ) gets some revenge for the attempt on his brother’s life by taking out Jimmy ( Danny Mastrogiorgio ). By retaliating, Raq shows that she isn’t afraid of Sal and the Italians and that she’s indeed ready to go to war with them if need be. This only further intensifies the tension between the two sides. Before Sal strikes back though, he wants to get some intel on the Thomas family. He seeks out Unique ( Joey Bada$$ ) to find the information he’s looking for. Despite their history that Unique has with Raq and her brothers, he stands firm and doesn’t tell Sal anything. Unique doesn’t want to ruin his business or personal relationships with Sal but he also knows the ramifications of snitching. Unique’s lack of interest in wanting to be involved disappoints Sal and that surely won’t go unresolved. It was great to see Unique stand ten toes on what he believed in. He is from the streets through and through and carried it that way in this situation.

Someone who isn’t necessarily like Unique in terms of being fit for the street life is Kanan’s best friend Famous ( Antonio Ortiz ). Famous is in a very tough spot at the moment. His rap career is at a standstill. He doesn’t have a job and now that Crown ( Quincy Brown ) is out of the picture, he is about to get evicted. Feeling like his back is up against the wall, Fame goes to Lou Lou to try and get assistance. It seems like Lou is going to come through for Famous until Lou’s “silent partner” Cartier ( Omar J. Dorsey ) shuts it down. While eating at the pizza spot, Kanan and Famous run into Freddy ( Quiz Degraft ). Seeing that Freddy is doing better than him, Famous questions why he is broke. Kanan reassures him that he doesn’t want to get money the way Freddy does. Kanan’s warning wasn’t enough to change Fame’s mind. He still decided to try and rob Freddy. The key word is try. It takes less than a few sentences for Freddy to recognize that it’s Famous. After the two threaten each other, Freddy flashes his gun and it’s bigger than the one Fame has. A scared Famous does the only thing he could at that point…shoots and kills Freddy.

Kanan is still staying with Famous because he doesn’t want anything to do with Raq. He’s using the time away from her to get to his relationship with his father together. He meets Howard at a Mosque, where he informs him that he knows he’s his father and doesn’t need a DNA test to prove it. He goes on and tries to explain the strain in the relationship between him and Raq but Howard interrupts him. He tells Kanan that they don’t have to discuss what happened in the past but should be focusing on what’s going to happen moving forward. Just like her son, Raq feels the shift in their relationship. She finds time to catch up with Juke about everything that’s going on including their relationships with Kanan and Kenya. They also have an important conversation about whether or not people can change and if humans desire to want to be loved. Raq expresses how everything she’s done is for Kanan. She finally gets the keys to the new house but unfortunately Kanan or Symphony isn’t there so it’s a very bittersweet moment.

Although Raq is still dealing with her son and their relationship, it isn’t her only concern. She still has smoke out in Jersey and she still wants to expand her business. The only way she can accomplish this is by getting rid of Cartier and convincing Traymont ( Jason Dirden ), Cartier’s top distributor to work with her. To win over Traymont’s trust, she does something that Cartier couldn’t do and gets Abraham Drew ( Reggie Talley ) out of jail. Later, Cartier states that New York area was too competitive with thin margins. He makes her an offer that would give him a 50 percent stake in her organization. It is a clear sign that these two are playing a game of chess. We’ve seen Cartier force his way into Lou Lou’s business and now, it seems that he’s trying to do the same with Raq. Unfortunately for him, Raq has been watching his moves and observing everything he does this whole time. She only got close to him to learn his strategies. The episode ends with Carter returning home to his building. As soon as he hops on the elevator and presses the penthouse button, you know something crazy is going to happen next. As the elevator opens, Cartier sees Raq and Lou Lou standing there both point guns at him. After he says some unpleasant things to the two, they light him up and leave him in the elevator in a pool of his own blood.

Talk about drama huh? Now that Cartier is officially out of the picture, can Raq move forward with her plans to expand her business? Will the Italians strike back after the death of Jimmy? What role will Unique play in all of it? Will Kanan and Raq finally have a conversation? With Burke inching closer and closer to finding out what she’s looking for, what will Howard’s next step be? Will Marvin end up killing Sam? Will Crown’s past continue to haunt Lou? What’s next for Juke now that her and father’s relationship is mending? What does Nicole’s father want her to talk to the cops about and will she ever do it? There are a boatload of questions that have to be answered in the season finale and we can’t wait! Share your thoughts about this episode and give us your predictions for the next one in the comments!