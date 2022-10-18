Read full article on original website
Related
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Americans to receive up to $750 direct payments in days – see when you’ll get your cash
SEVERAL states have now given thousands of qualified Americans direct payouts of up to $750, thanks to new programs. Residents of Rhode Island can now claim up to $750 for three children and $250 for each child under a new plan that was initiated this month. A recent effort, which...
Student-loan companies who want to sue the government to stop Biden's student-loan forgiveness are on their own, a judge just ruled — states can't do it on their behalf
A judge struck down a major challenge to Biden's debt relief — partly because GOP-led states were acting on behalf of loan company MOHELA.
Shots for kids: New York should add the COVID vaccine to school enrollment requirements
A CDC panel has added the COVID vaccine to the list of shots it recommends children get. New York State should follow through by adding the vaccine to the battery of shots children are required to get before entering school. The state’s immunization schedule has long required kids in public, private and religious schools to have had their shots against diphtheria and tetanus; polio; measles, ...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Women’s and girls’ causes received $7.9 billion in 2019, study finds
U.S. nonprofits working to advance women’s and girls’ causes received $7.9 billion in philanthropic support in 2019, remaining relatively unchanged from 2018, a report from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute (WPI) at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy finds. Based on data from 48,395 charitable organizations dedicated to...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Greater Washington Community Foundation awards $9.2 million in grants
The Greater Washington Community Foundation has announced $9.2 million in grants funded by the Health Equity Fund (HEF). Grants will support 32 Washington, D.C., nonprofit organizations engaged in improving economic mobility to help close the racial health and wealth gap. Given that 80 percent of the District of Columbia’s health outcomes are driven by social, economic, and other factors—and just 20 percent by clinical care—the fund is using an economic mobility frame to address the root causes of those challenges. Grantees include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health to reach those most impacted by poverty; Capital Area Asset Builders, which will provide BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals living in the lowest-income neighborhoods with emergency savings and access to mainstream financial resources; and the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a holistic wellness and wealth creation program for women of color returning from incarceration.
Comments / 0