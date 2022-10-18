ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize.

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

“I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” Andrew said.

Andrew, a 48-year-old neurologist, bought his winning Hot 5’s ticket from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue in Salisbury.

“When I realized how much, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I walked out to the car in a state of shock and called my parents.”

Andrew said he likes playing the lottery with his parents, Andrew Stefanick and Dunyia Stefanick of China Grove.

“I bought the ticket, but we all play together,” he said. “Any major amount we split three ways.”

The Stefanick family stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim their prize.

Andrew received $66,680. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $47,350. His parents each received $66,660 and took home $47,336 after taxes.

Andrew said he will use his winnings to do some home repairs.

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
