Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m.
Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area.
