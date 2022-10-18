ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m.

Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area.

OMU says it appreciates its customers’ patience.

