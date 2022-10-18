ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

McDonald’s nostalgic Halloween Pails now available at participating locations

By Matt Adams
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c66JV_0idsEMuK00

They’re back—while supplies last.

McDonald’s is giving adults a big dose of nostalgia and introducing a whole new generation to a trick-or-treat tradition by bringing back its Halloween Pails.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, and lasting through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween Pails will return to participating McDonald’s locations. They debuted in 1986.

The pails—McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin—haven’t been available since 2016. They will replace the usual Happy Meal box and can then be used to hold candy for trick-or-treating.

You can get them while supplies last at participating McDonald’s locations, including those around central Indiana. McDonald’s officially announced plans to rerelease the pails earlier this month, although there has been online chatter about the return for weeks.

McDonald’s said they’ll only be available with a Happy Meal. If stores run out of the pails, they’ll be replaced with a typical box. You can get them with the Hamburger Happy Meal, 4 pc. Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal or 6 pc. Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
Narcity USA

I Tried The McDonald's Halloween Bucket & Here's What You Get With The Happy Meal

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
OHIO STATE
Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
CNET

McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely

Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Mashed

The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's

Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy