dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
cryptonewsz.com
Ava Labs launches Core Web & uplifts Web3 user experience
Ava Labs takes the opportunity of launching its Core Web. However, this is a collective controlling center, which will enable all users to be in a position to connect and properly utilize the numerous facilities that Web3 provides over every segment of the Avalanche network. It will also be made possible overall Avalanche Subnets, and Ethereum included.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
bitcoinist.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
bctd.news
Smart Contracts Audits Startup Hexens Closed $4.2 M Seed Funding
Armenian blockchain security startup Hexens secured $4.2 M in seed funding led by IOSG Ventures. Companies including ChapterOne VC, Delta Blockchain Fund, Polygon, and others also took part in the round. Hexens was founded in 2021 with the aim to protect assets and data from any kind of threats. The...
industrytoday.com
Muvi Showcases Content Partner Portal at NAB Show 2022
A platform-oriented content collaboration solution to engage with users to enhance their video content. Muvi, the leader in solutions for streaming and enterprise SaaS platforms, today announced that it will showcase its new solution that allows platform owners to collaborate with other onboarded content creators to upload, broadcast, and share content on the platform, at the upcoming NAB Show 2022, NY running October 19-20.
bitcoinist.com
Polychain makes a move to HotStreak to streamline sports betting using blockchain
Blockchain technology has made waves in the past few years due to its potential to revolutionize the financial sector. According to BetON, Polychain Capital, an investment fund with millions of dollars invested in blockchain startups like Abra and Chainlink, has just announced that they will be putting their money into HotStreak Sportsbooks, one of the leading sports betting websites in North America. HotStreak will help Polychain streamline its sports betting process by using blockchain technology to verify bets faster than ever before and make payouts more transparent and secure than ever before.
bctd.news
Fintech Company Plaid Announced Its First Crypto-Native Product
Leading financial services company Plaid revealed the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Founded in 2013, the company partners with banks and payment services to make it easy for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they use. Plaid released a blog post that...
u.today
Toon Finance Launches Multi-Product DeFi and NFT Ecosystem
Launched in 2022 by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain professionals, Solidity engineers and angel investors, Toon Finance is focused on bringing a new experience to every Web3 enthusiast regardless of his/her level of expertise in crypto. Toon Finance Web3 ecosystem pushes barriers of decentralization. Since its first release in Q1,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Fenergo launches automated KYC solution
Know your customer (KYC) digital solutions provider Fenergo has launched Fenergo Smart Review, an automated perpetual KYC solution. Fenergo Smart Review allows financial institutions to streamline KYC review processes, the company says, automating client profile monitoring to ensure KYC compliance. Changes on a client’s profile, in areas such as entity data, transaction and anti-money laundering, are screened and their risk impacts are assessed.
PYMNTS
Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform
Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
crypto-economy.com
Coinbase Aims to Propel USDC Adoption Outside US
Coinbase has announced commission-free trading for those users who purchase USDC using non-USD fiat currency. It will do so to increase the overall usage of USC outside the US. Coinbase is adopting such measures in hopes of increasing economic freedom in the world. In addition, the exchange plans on drastically reducing barriers to using the stablecoin by establishing worldwide equality for all users.
thecoinrise.com
Celestia Foundation raises $55M to develop and expand its modular blockchain infrastructure
Renowned modular consensus and data network Celestia Foundation has recently announced that it has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Polychain Capital and Bain Capital Crypto. According to the official blog post, the funding saw the participation of major names from the industry, including Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi...
Lightspeed Commerce Promotes Its CRO To President Role
Commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD promoted JD St-Martin to the role of President. St-Martin will expand beyond his responsibilities as Chief Revenue Officer in this role. St-Martin joined Lightspeed in May 2019 through the acquisition of Chronogolf, a SaaS company he co-founded in 2013, and in July 2020, he...
Web3: The Internet of the Free
Web 3 is the next generation of the internet which will be built on top of decentralized consensus protocols such as Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake. The goal of this new ecosystem is to create a more efficient, secure, and fair platform for transactions between users or organizations. Web3 Vs Web2 Vs...
bctd.news
German Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading
Berlin-based neobank N26 announced it is going to launch a crypto trading service in Austria. Called N26 Crypto, the service is supposed to become available to Austrian clients in the next few weeks. Initially, N26 Crypto will include 100 tokens including BTC and Ether. Over the next six months, the...
todaynftnews.com
ShapeShift launches open source mobile application, announces migrating legacy users
ShapeShift application is transforming into an effortless way to engage with all aspects of the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, the new mobile application supports WalletConnect and ShapeShift Native wallet. Other wallets like Portis and MetaMask will be supported after the launch. ShapeShift DAO has announced native web users’ migration to a...
thedefiant.io
Fintech Giant Plaid Jumps into Web3
Plaid, a leading provider of software that allows users to link their bank accounts and credit cards with applications like Venmo, has jumped into Web3 with the introduction of technology that streamlines the integration of decentralized apps (dApps) and self-custody crypto wallets. Plaid’s legacy product “makes it really easy for...
