Blockchain technology has made waves in the past few years due to its potential to revolutionize the financial sector. According to BetON, Polychain Capital, an investment fund with millions of dollars invested in blockchain startups like Abra and Chainlink, has just announced that they will be putting their money into HotStreak Sportsbooks, one of the leading sports betting websites in North America. HotStreak will help Polychain streamline its sports betting process by using blockchain technology to verify bets faster than ever before and make payouts more transparent and secure than ever before.

23 HOURS AGO