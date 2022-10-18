Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Homeowner accused of shooting at juveniles he believed were stealing his car
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man fired upon three people he believed were stealing his car Thursday night, striking one of them in the leg, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies later learned that the people were juveniles between the ages 12 and 15 who...
westcentralsbest.com
Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape
Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
westcentralsbest.com
Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds
Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Death sentence handed down in slaying of State Trooper
After being convicted of murder in 2019, Kevin Daigle has now been formally sentenced to death in the slaying of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.
KPLC TV
North Carolina man accused of contractor fraud in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man from Matthews, NC, has been accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints regarding Keith Diprima, 45, with construction company First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrests Made in Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Thefts
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles. While deputies were on scene conducting their initial investigation,...
Lake Charles American Press
CPSO charges four in vehicle burglary spree
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a vehicle burglary spree. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles.
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
KPLC TV
JDPSO: Jennings man kills neighbor’s birds, claiming they were ‘keeping his mother awake’
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s guinea fowl Sunday, authorities say. Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, claimed that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bourgeois...
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
