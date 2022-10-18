ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Hurricane Ian: All 80 of Lee County School District's PreK-12 schools to resume by Friday

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
All 80 PreK-12 schools in the Lee County School District will be open in one form or another by Friday, roughly three weeks after Hurricane Ian, according to the district.

The final seven schools were either cleared to open or created an alternative plan to resume classes, according to the district.

When do schools open in Lee County?

The schools opening to students on Friday are:

  • Pine Island Elementary
  • Diplomat Middle School (Using the Florida Virtual School platform)
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School
  • Hector Cafferata Elementary
  • Grades K-2 at partner school Hancock Creek Elementary
  • Grades 3-5 at partner school Pelican Elementary
  • Gulf Middle School
  • Lexington Middle School (Using the Florida Virtual School platform)
  • Skyline Elementary

On Monday, 13 schools reopened. On Tuesday, 13 schools plus three special centers opened. The largest group of schools, 42, open on Wednesday. Five more will open on Thursday and the final seven return to teaching and learning on Friday.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

