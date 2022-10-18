Read full article on original website
WSAW
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Rib Mountain gym
Police are asking potential witnesses and victims to come forward after nine vehicle break-ins were reported at a Rib Mountain fitness facility. The thefts happened between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. Tuesday at Burn Boot Camp, 151411 Robin Lane, police said. Phones, purses and wallets were among the items taken.
WSAW
Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the suspect in a 1984 homicide case. John Sarver, 59, is charged with killing Eleanore Roberts, 73. Sarver would have been 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. On Nov. 27, 1984,...
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
buzznicked.com
Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire
In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
wearegreenbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
onfocus.news
Portion of Marshfield’s 5th Street to Close to Traffic During Trick-or-Treating
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween) at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., West 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. The following streets will also be closed along West 5th Street:. Hardacre Avenue. Wisconsin Avenue. Adams Avenue.
wiproud.com
Fake school shooting reports across Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – School districts across southeast Wisconsin are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings. The FBI says it’s “aware” of fake active shooter threats at schools across Wisconsin today. The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts released statements to families...
SPASH lockdown part of nationwide false active shooter threats
A report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High with several people shot is one of a flurry of false threats reported nationwide, officials said. According to Point Plover Metro Wire, Stevens Point Police Lt. Joe Johnson confirmed receipt of a 911 call with the false report. The caller was male with a heavy accent and was the only call received in Stevens Point reporting such an incident.
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
'Swatting' hoax calls target schools nationwide, including Wisconsin
These false threats have occurred at multiple schools Thursday across Wisconsin and the nation. The FBI is investigating.
