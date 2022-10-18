ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rib Mountain, WI

Comments / 2

 

Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Raasch death ruled accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
WAUSAU, WI
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Rib Mountain gym

Police are asking potential witnesses and victims to come forward after nine vehicle break-ins were reported at a Rib Mountain fitness facility. The thefts happened between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. Tuesday at Burn Boot Camp, 151411 Robin Lane, police said. Phones, purses and wallets were among the items taken.
Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the suspect in a 1984 homicide case. John Sarver, 59, is charged with killing Eleanore Roberts, 73. Sarver would have been 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. On Nov. 27, 1984,...
NEKOOSA, WI
Fire claims home in Manawa

An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
MANAWA, WI
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire

In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
WAUSAU, WI
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fake school shooting reports across Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – School districts across southeast Wisconsin are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings. The FBI says it’s “aware” of fake active shooter threats at schools across Wisconsin today. The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts released statements to families...
WISCONSIN STATE
SPASH lockdown part of nationwide false active shooter threats

A report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High with several people shot is one of a flurry of false threats reported nationwide, officials said. According to Point Plover Metro Wire, Stevens Point Police Lt. Joe Johnson confirmed receipt of a 911 call with the false report. The caller was male with a heavy accent and was the only call received in Stevens Point reporting such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE

