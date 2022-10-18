Modern Aviation Enters Into a Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Three FBOs in the Northeast

Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
Debate over State Pier costs, benefits during Port Authority meeting
Two Port Authority board members debated whether the $255 million State Pier project will pay off and who benefits. The post Debate over State Pier costs, benefits during Port Authority meeting appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Flying Magazine
A Quiet Place: Flying to New York’s Fishers Island
For flights to Elizabeth Field's short runways, you will want an aircraft with decent short-field performance, like our Cessna 172 or the 180 sharing the ramp with us. [Credit: Jonathan Welsh]. While I long ago gave up phone books and faxes, and more recently let print newspapers and catalogs go,...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
New Britain Herald
A Shear Perfection opens at new location, remains part of Berlin business community
BERLIN – When it came to the decision between continuing to rent a space and taking the next step to own her own space, Pamela Cole, owner of A Shear Perfection, says it was a no brainer to purchase their new location at 369B New Britain Road. “There is...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
New Britain Herald
Polish residents near and far coming to New Britain to celebrate 100th anniversary of Polish war hero's legacy
NEW BRITAIN – Poles will pay tribute to their ancestors and the legacy left by Polish war hero General Józef Haller during a special event this upcoming weekend. A 100th anniversary celebration is set to take place inside the General Józef Haller Post 111 at 112 Grove St., New Britain, this Saturday at 5 p.m.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Eyewitness News
Local oil distributor worried about rising prices and shortages
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - There are growing worries among homeowners that rising oil prices could make it difficult to afford filling up their tanks. Eyewitness News talked to a local oil distributer who is concerned for his customers. Paul Burdick has been pulling out his trucks to make oil...
zip06.com
An Idyllic Home in the Heart of Madison
Imagine living in the heart of Madison, where shopping, dining, arts, theater, and beaches are all minutes away. Welcome to a home that offers just that—an idyllic life right in the center of town. Stroll on the property’s grounds and take in the beautifully manicured lawn with accents that...
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Here: Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for Menards as Retail Giant Set to Plant its Roots in Bridgeport
After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen. The biggest involves Genesis...
Homeless veteran breaks down near Old Saybrook on mission to visit lower 48 states
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Robin Sears’ truck broke down near State Police Troop F in Old Saybrook on his way to visit all of the lower 48 states — but he didn’t have to wait long for help. Sears, who does not have housing, said he’s on a mission to spread awareness about other […]
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
