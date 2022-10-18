ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
BOSTON, MA
