ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bctd.news

Exchange Kraken will stop serving Russian users

Last week, the cryptocurrency exchange Cryptopay announced the termination of services for users from the Russian Federation. The trading platform motivated its decision by the need to comply with the sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries. The day before, another bitcoin exchange, Kraken, sent out a similar notice to...
bctd.news

Finder: Bitcoin could hit $80,000 by 2025

Bitcoin today fell below $19,000. At the same time, many experts remain optimistic and believe that BTC will grow in value in the long term. The Australian company Finder polled crypto experts, most of whom said that Bitcoin could reach $80,000 by 2025. In subsequent years, BTC will achieve more impressive results.
bctd.news

German Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading

Berlin-based neobank N26 announced it is going to launch a crypto trading service in Austria. Called N26 Crypto, the service is supposed to become available to Austrian clients in the next few weeks. Initially, N26 Crypto will include 100 tokens including BTC and Ether. Over the next six months, the...
bctd.news

Toncoin Up 13% in a Week Amid Telegram's Usernames Auction

Toncoin (TON), the native crypto of the blockchain protocol The Open Network, designed by Telegram founders saw a price growth of more than 13.6% in the last 7 days. Currently the coin trades at around $1.4. It’s the 32th largest cryptocurrency with over $1 billion market cap. TON’s price...
bctd.news

Bitcoin whale reserves fall to a three-year low

The largest bitcoin holders often referred to as whales, have been among the most active sellers. They have been getting rid of the accumulated cryptocurrency over the past few months. As a result, their reserves have fallen to a three-year low, according to the Santiment report. Just last week, the...
bctd.news

EU Commission Study Says DeFi Needs New Kind of Regulation

The European Union Commission released a new report on the regulation and supervision of decentralized finance, which says the industry requires new rules. The report mentions key differences between traditional finance and DeFi, saying instead of relying on a legal entity, DeFi protocols are encoded in public digital contracts universally accessible and maintained by an open pool of pseudonymous agents.
bctd.news

Fintech Company Plaid Announced Its First Crypto-Native Product

Leading financial services company Plaid revealed the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Founded in 2013, the company partners with banks and payment services to make it easy for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they use. Plaid released a blog post that...
The Associated Press

Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country’s morality police. On the U.S. National Mall, thousands of women and men of all ages — wearing green, white and red, the colors of the Iran flag — shouted in rhythm. “Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this,” demonstrators yelled, before marching to the White House. “Say her name! Mahsa!” The demonstrations, put together by grassroots organizers from around the United States, drew Iranians from across the Washington D.C. area, with some travelling down from Toronto to join the crowd. In Los Angeles, home to the biggest population of Iranians outside of Iran, a throng of protesters formed a slow-moving procession along blocks of a closed downtown street. They chanted for the fall of Iran’s government and waved hundreds of Iranian flags that turned the horizon into a undulating wave of red, white and green.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy