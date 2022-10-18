Read full article on original website
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
WBTV
Just 8 beautiful fall photos from around North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breathe in, breathe out... Fall is here. The temperatures are getting cooler in your certified most accurate forecast and the leaves continue to change colors all over the Carolinas. Take a quick break with us and enjoy these beautiful autumn foliage sights. All photos featured were...
Mountain Xpress
What is the quintessential WNC dish?
It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
WRAL
NOAA Winter Outlook shows a warmer, drier winter forecast for NC
For North Carolina, the outlook means a 30-to-50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through the three-month period from December through February. For North Carolina, the outlook means a 30-to-50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through the three-month period from December through February.
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
2 North Carolina cities move up ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have increased their ranking on the 2022 edition of Orkin’s “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list. Orkin, an American pest control company, produces the list every year. Orkin produced the rankings based on the number of rodent treatments performed in each city from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. […]
WLOS.com
Worsening drought conditions spark Macon County fire, others across mountains
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions are sparking fires across the mountains. The North Carolina Forest Service responded to the Snow Hill Falls fire in Macon County Thursday night, Oct. 20. It grew to 15 acres, but the state forest service says it has now been contained. Officials...
wccbcharlotte.com
Flu Season Off To Slow Start In North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite warnings that its going to be a bad flu season, North Carolina’s flu season is off to a slow start. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently listing North Carolina with “LOW” flu activity. That could change when the CDC updates its weekly report on Friday.
grovewood.com
The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham – A Statement on Wheels
Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of our antique car collection is the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham. Upon entering the museum, your eye is immediately drawn to its splendid “lake placid blue” exterior. An automotive work of art, this five-passenger super luxury sedan offered the latest and greatest technology and was priced at almost three times the regular value of a Cadillac. Only 400 of these cars were handbuilt in 1957 and 304 in 1958. These limited-production vehicles were driven by the rich and famous, including Bob Hope, Conrad Hilton, Aristotle Onassis, and John Wayne, to name a few.
WLOS.com
Cheers! Asheville artist named one of PBR's 2022 Art Can Contest winners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is getting some major exposure – on a beer can!. Hannah Bunzey beat about 7,000 entrants from 120-plus countries to be named one of this year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Art Can Contest winners. “It’s pretty amazing. I’m like, that’s...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Ollie
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Ollie! He's a year-old pit-collie mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's a sweetheart looking for his forever home after his past owner had to move away. If you're interested in adopting Ollie, he'll be at the 5th annual News...
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
WLOS.com
Walton Street Park could get historic landmark designation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A park in Asheville's Southside neighborhood could soon be recognized for its historic significance. Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing next week about designating Walton Street Park and Pool as a Local Historic Landmark. When the park opened in 1939, it was the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville’s Black population.
country1037fm.com
Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck
Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
secretcharlotte.co
Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville
Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
