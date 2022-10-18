ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WBTV

Just 8 beautiful fall photos from around North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breathe in, breathe out... Fall is here. The temperatures are getting cooler in your certified most accurate forecast and the leaves continue to change colors all over the Carolinas. Take a quick break with us and enjoy these beautiful autumn foliage sights. All photos featured were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mountain Xpress

What is the quintessential WNC dish?

It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Flu Season Off To Slow Start In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite warnings that its going to be a bad flu season, North Carolina’s flu season is off to a slow start. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently listing North Carolina with “LOW” flu activity. That could change when the CDC updates its weekly report on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
grovewood.com

The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham – A Statement on Wheels

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of our antique car collection is the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham. Upon entering the museum, your eye is immediately drawn to its splendid “lake placid blue” exterior. An automotive work of art, this five-passenger super luxury sedan offered the latest and greatest technology and was priced at almost three times the regular value of a Cadillac. Only 400 of these cars were handbuilt in 1957 and 304 in 1958. These limited-production vehicles were driven by the rich and famous, including Bob Hope, Conrad Hilton, Aristotle Onassis, and John Wayne, to name a few.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Ollie

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Ollie! He's a year-old pit-collie mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's a sweetheart looking for his forever home after his past owner had to move away. If you're interested in adopting Ollie, he'll be at the 5th annual News...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Walton Street Park could get historic landmark designation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A park in Asheville's Southside neighborhood could soon be recognized for its historic significance. Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing next week about designating Walton Street Park and Pool as a Local Historic Landmark. When the park opened in 1939, it was the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville’s Black population.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck

Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
GODWIN, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville

Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevilleblade.com

Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville

Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC

