The continued free fall of retail marijuana prices in Michigan is great for customers, tough on business. Profit margins look to cinch even more, at least in the short-term, as a surplus of newly harvested marijuana enters both the legal and illicit markets during what is known in the marijuana industry as “croptober,” harvest time for outdoor farms. Croptober sparked a $30 month-to-month, price-per-ounce decline in 2020 and $13 in 2021.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO