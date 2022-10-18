Read full article on original website
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon discuss Michigan’s budget ahead of November’s midterms
DETROIT (WNDU) - They were on the same stage, but not at the same time. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the G.O.P. challenger Tudor Dixon took turns on Friday addressing the Detroit Economic Club. Both discussed their plans to increase population to meet Michigan’s workforce needs of the future.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can’t be used
LANSING, MI (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can’t use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle’s order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Swartzle...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State says disrupters a ‘top concern’ on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office and county clerks are aware of possible disrupters on Election Day planning to cause problems but says a plan is in place to make sure it doesn't happen. Benson spoke with FOX 2's Tim Skubick on...
michiganradio.org
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appeal
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
wdet.org
Michigan election officials prepare for flood of absentee ballots as return deadline nears
Absentee ballots continue to trickle into Michigan clerks’ offices — and are still outpacing the previous midterm election in 2018. Over 1.6 million ballots have been sent out, and 430,000 ballots have been returned. That’s about double the number from four years ago. The final day to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?
Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
Race to the bottom? Plummeting Michigan marijuana prices great for buyers, bad for business
The continued free fall of retail marijuana prices in Michigan is great for customers, tough on business. Profit margins look to cinch even more, at least in the short-term, as a surplus of newly harvested marijuana enters both the legal and illicit markets during what is known in the marijuana industry as “croptober,” harvest time for outdoor farms. Croptober sparked a $30 month-to-month, price-per-ounce decline in 2020 and $13 in 2021.
WOOD
How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
Masks advised in 0 Michigan counties this week, per CDC
For the second week in a row, Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). Up...
WLUC
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
From $2 to millions: See which Michigan businesses got COVID grants
LANSING, MI – Nearly 3,000 Michigan businesses were awarded COVID-19 relief grants earlier this year with casinos, movie theaters and restaurants getting some of the biggest awards. A September report from the Michigan Department of Treasury details how a $409 million grant program established to help businesses recover from...
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties
Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties. In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
bridgemi.com
Who will control the Michigan Legislature? This year, Democrats have a shot
There are a lot of political contests to keep tabs on in Michigan, but don’t sleep on state legislative races. Michigan has had a Republican trifecta over 14 of the last 30 years, controlling the executive branch and both legislative chambers. Democrats never controlled all branches over that time.
Michigan to pay $20M to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud
LANSING, MI – Michigan will pay $20 million to people wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud. The settlement announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers on Thursday resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015.
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
