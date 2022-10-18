Dwayne “The Rock” started off his professional career as a wrestler for WWF in 1996, but he has since become one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. After his retirement from wrestling, Johnson made a few appearances in television and movies. He even starred in Wyclef Jean’s “It Doesn’t Matter” music video in 2000. In his first television acting debut, he played his own father in an episode of That ’70s Show in 1999 called “That Wrestling Show.” Johnson’s motion picture debut was as The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, with the movie’s success leading to his first leading role in the spin-off The Scorpion King (2002).

