ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
KDWN
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: What Are His 10 Best Movies
Dwayne “The Rock” started off his professional career as a wrestler for WWF in 1996, but he has since become one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. After his retirement from wrestling, Johnson made a few appearances in television and movies. He even starred in Wyclef Jean’s “It Doesn’t Matter” music video in 2000. In his first television acting debut, he played his own father in an episode of That ’70s Show in 1999 called “That Wrestling Show.” Johnson’s motion picture debut was as The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, with the movie’s success leading to his first leading role in the spin-off The Scorpion King (2002).
KDWN
James Corden Speaks Out About Restaurant Ban: ‘It’s So Silly’
James Corden is addressing his restaurant ban and subsequent 'unban'. In a new interview with The New York Times yesterday (October 20) the Late Late Show host said he had done nothing wrong “on any level.” Balthazar restaurant owner Keith McNally called Corden “a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man” on social media earlier this week and banned him from his New York establishment.
Halyna Hutchins: Alec Baldwin commemorates anniversary of cinematographer’s death on Rust set
Alec Baldwin has remembered cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of her death on the set of the film Rust.The cinematographer died on 21 October 2021 after a prop gun the 30 Rock star was holding was discharged.Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.On Friday (21 October), one year after the incident took place, Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins to Instagram.“One year ago today…” he captioned the post.In the comment section, Baldwin’s followers shared their own posts of respect for Hutchins and her family.“Stay strong...
