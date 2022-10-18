Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
N-able (NABL) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
NABL - Free Report) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
Is Trending Stock International Seaways Inc. (INSW) a Buy Now?
INSW - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +10.4%, compared to the...
PPG Industries (PPG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
PPG Industries (. PPG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Coty (COTY) Stock We Don't?
COTY - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Are Investors Undervaluing Principal Financial Group (PFG) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
ULTA - Free Report) , Lamb Weston (. BSM - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PLTR - Free Report) closed at $8.08, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.77% over the past...
Why Fast-paced Mover United (UAL) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
ACGL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Arch Capital Group is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
IBM - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after the market close. International Business Machines has gradually evolved as a provider of cloud and data platforms, with its Red Hat acquisition strengthening its position in the hybrid cloud market. Currently, the company carries...
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st
MOV - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers that designs, manufactures and distributes watches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days. Movado Group Inc. Price...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed at $112.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies will be looking...
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment...
2 Buy Ranked Stocks at Attractive Valuations
Earnings season is turning out to be better than expected. But the pessimistic sentiment on the street sees this as a sign that the bad news is just getting pushed out. Companies don’t want to commit to any numbers, so they’re delaying the process. The truth is, most...
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
