ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
seafoodsource.com

WWF, Walmart Foundation piloting intervention program in Chile

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Walmart Foundation have teamed up to develop a holistic approach to improve wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture in Chile. The 18-month pilot collaboration is intended to serve as a pilot for further collaborations elsewhere around the world, according to both organizations. The Walmart Foundation, established...
seafoodsource.com

MSC's newest standard sets sustainability bar higher for tuna fisheries

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has published version 3.0 of its fisheries standard, meaning fisheries entering MSC assessment for the first time have until May 2023 to adhere to the new standard, while certified fisheries have six years to come into compliance. MSC's standard review and uupdate, considered the most-comprehensive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy