Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
seafoodsource.com
WWF, Walmart Foundation piloting intervention program in Chile
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Walmart Foundation have teamed up to develop a holistic approach to improve wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture in Chile. The 18-month pilot collaboration is intended to serve as a pilot for further collaborations elsewhere around the world, according to both organizations. The Walmart Foundation, established...
seafoodsource.com
MSC's newest standard sets sustainability bar higher for tuna fisheries
The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has published version 3.0 of its fisheries standard, meaning fisheries entering MSC assessment for the first time have until May 2023 to adhere to the new standard, while certified fisheries have six years to come into compliance. MSC's standard review and uupdate, considered the most-comprehensive...
Comments / 0