By almost every account, Dennis Gates won the news conference when he was introduced as the new coach at Missouri, conveying a clear and ambitious vision for a struggling program with unbridled enthusiasm. He’s also been winning on the recruiting trail, quickly improving the Tigers’ talent level not only this season but beyond. The trick for Gates now is to win on the court, and that’s something that Missouri has struggled to do for most of the past decade. The rarified air that came with a 30-5 season under Frank Haith seems like a distant memory after his tenure went sideways in a hurry. Kim Anderson and Cuonzo Martin failed to return the Tigers to prominence. “My expectations is simple, and that’s to get better every day, continue to challenge our staff, but also our student-athletes, and making sure that we’re prepared by April,” Gates said. “When I say April, obviously, the (NCAA) championship game is April 3 in Houston, Texas. And that’s obviously a goal of every team across the country.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO