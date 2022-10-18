ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

2 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Go8AI_0idsAvDZ00

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning, according to the New Castle County Police Department. A third person is in critical condition.

Police said that a 56-year-old woman was driving with a 57-year-old male passenger in a 2009 black Kia Sorento on the unit block of Memorial Drive at 9:30 a.m. The woman drove across the raised median in the center of the road twice, according to police. The first time, the car returned to its original lane. But the second time the Sorento crossed the median, it hit a red Ford Escape head-on, according to police.

The 66-year-old woman driving the Escape was taken to Christiana Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. Both people in the Sorrento were declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Maloney at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov  Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or call the police department's non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning

Comments / 7

David Williams
3d ago

I can almost guarantee the couple was arguing and the woman was driving at a high rate of speed due to being upset because of the argument

Reply(2)
2
Related
firststateupdate.com

28-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Friday Shooting

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., in the 1600 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 28-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

California man in critical condition following Dover shooting

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON MEMORIAL DRIVE

The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. At this time the operator of the Ford Escape was pronounced deceased at Christiana Medical Center. The New Castle County Division of Police has...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Struck And Killed Late Tuesday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound...
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night. On October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound on Ott’s Chapel Road and turned left onto West Chestnut Hill Road traveling westbound. At the time, a pedestrian had entered the westbound lane of West Chestnut Hill Road from an unknown location. The Tahoe veered to the right in attempt to avoid the collision, but the front right of the Tahoe ultimately struck the pedestrian. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Chesco Cold Case Killer Sought By State Police

Vincente Lopez, now believed to be 79, is the top suspect in an unsolved Chester County murder from more than 40 years ago, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release. Investigators believe Lopez was riding through Marlborough Township in an orange Chevrolet Nova on July 31, 1987. The car, driven...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle, Delaware had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound

BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
DOVER, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy