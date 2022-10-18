Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning, according to the New Castle County Police Department. A third person is in critical condition.

Police said that a 56-year-old woman was driving with a 57-year-old male passenger in a 2009 black Kia Sorento on the unit block of Memorial Drive at 9:30 a.m. The woman drove across the raised median in the center of the road twice, according to police. The first time, the car returned to its original lane. But the second time the Sorento crossed the median, it hit a red Ford Escape head-on, according to police.

The 66-year-old woman driving the Escape was taken to Christiana Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. Both people in the Sorrento were declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Maloney at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or call the police department's non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning