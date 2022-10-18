Read full article on original website
Florida judge dismisses voter fraud case touted by Gov. DeSantis
A Miami judge dismissed a man's voter fraud charges after he and 19 other previously convicted felons were publicly accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridianpress.com
Broward Elections Supervisor Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About Illegal Voter's Arrest
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott was visibly bothered when grassroots activist and independent reporter Chris Nelson confronted him over the recent arrest of Alford Samuels for illegally voting in Broward County. Nelson asked Supervisor Scott for comment over Samuels' recent arrest, but Scott quickly shut him down, stating...
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
cw34.com
Former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority charged with extortion
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing jail time after being charged with one count of extortion after using his position to receive a kickback from a real-estate transaction. Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach was the chairman back in...
NBC Miami
Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner
The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
NBC Miami
Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands
It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 mass shooting.
cw34.com
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
cw34.com
Arguments instead of jury selection during court session on 1990 killer clown murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jury selection had been scheduled for months in a murder case that started 32 years ago. Now, Friday, everyone went to court except for the potential jurors. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing in a clown costume, and handing Marlene Warren balloons and...
Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport
A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.
Early voting begins Monday: Here is a guide to help you cast that ballot.
Early voting begins across Palm Beach County on Monday. Want to skip the lines? Make an appointment to vote by clicking here. Want to prepare ahead of voting? You can access a sample ballot here, or at https://www.pbcelections.org/Voters/My-Status. What do you need to bring with you?. To cast a vote,...
cw34.com
Pompano Beach murder suspect found in Georgia, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect was found in Georgia on Wednesday. After a short pursuit with law enforcement, officers in Clayton County arrested Otis Washington. According to Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington's arrest after a man was...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
floridianpress.com
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Mother, Daughter Accused of Attacking 7-Eleven Clerk
A 7-Eleven clerk suffered a black eye and a mother and daughter ended up in jail following a fight in the Fort Lauderdale-area convenience store, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deonsha Tenille Bellamy, 32, and her 11-year-old daughter were seen on surveillance video in the store at 2701 W....
cw34.com
Strict new restrooms and locker rooms policy OK'd by State Board of Education
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Thursday morning, CBS 12 News learned the State Board of Education has given the OK to a strict policy regarding restrooms and locker rooms in schools. These policies are set to follow the state's Parental Bill of Rights Law, which said families are entitled to know about their kid's education and health care.
cw34.com
FWC introduces tip line to improve communication
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene
PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14, 2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
iheart.com
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Considering 2024 Presidential Run
Another Florida politician reportedly has his sights set on the White House. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may join Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race. The 45-year-old telling Punchbowl News he stands apart from his Republican rivals because of his age and ability to connect all kinds of voters. He says his track record speaks for itself with all the people and tech companies flocking to Miami.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit. With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward...
