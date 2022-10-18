ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner

The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands

It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 mass shooting.
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Pompano Beach murder suspect found in Georgia, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect was found in Georgia on Wednesday. After a short pursuit with law enforcement, officers in Clayton County arrested Otis Washington. According to Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington's arrest after a man was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?

With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Strict new restrooms and locker rooms policy OK'd by State Board of Education

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Thursday morning, CBS 12 News learned the State Board of Education has given the OK to a strict policy regarding restrooms and locker rooms in schools. These policies are set to follow the state's Parental Bill of Rights Law, which said families are entitled to know about their kid's education and health care.
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

FWC introduces tip line to improve communication

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene

PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14,  2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
PARKLAND, FL
iheart.com

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Considering 2024 Presidential Run

Another Florida politician reportedly has his sights set on the White House. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may join Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race. The 45-year-old telling Punchbowl News he stands apart from his Republican rivals because of his age and ability to connect all kinds of voters. He says his track record speaks for itself with all the people and tech companies flocking to Miami.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy