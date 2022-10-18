Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager as we talk about the most recent council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella PD Update
Captain Paul Haase discusses the latest with the Pella Police Department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – WeLift and The Salvation Army in Indianola
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Sue Wilson with WeLIFT Job Search Center in Indianola about their partnership with The Salvation Army services. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: PEO in Knoxville
Women are helping women to succeed. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Hicks and Amber Cole with the PEO. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Habitat for Humanity Marion County
What’s Habitat for Humanity, and what are they up to? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Robin Pfalzgraf, and Bridget Mohler, with Habitat for Humanity. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
kniakrls.com
Heal House Trivia Fundraiser in November
Heal House of Indianola and Warren County is hosting a trivia fundraiser night in November, inviting the public to create teams to compete and raise money for Heal House. The event will include teams of 4-6 members, and will have cash prizes, door prizes, a lasagna supper, and a cash bar, with all proceeds going to assist the homeless population in Warren County and beyond. Registration is required by October 28th, and the event will be held on November 5th at St. Thomas Aquinas Church beginning at 6pm. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Dave Garcia
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Dave Garcia as we talk about the Missoula Theater coming to town Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Retiring Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter to Continue Raising Awareness on CTE
Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter announced her intention to retire from the position earlier this year, and will step down as soon as a replacement is hired. Easter tells KNIA News leaving the chamber was a difficult decision, but she wants to transition towards another passion, raising awareness for CTE and brain injury health after losing her son Zac to the condition.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Reviews Capital Improvement Plan
The Indianola City Council received a presentation regarding the Capital Improvement Plan at their most recent meeting Monday. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the Capital Improvement Plan discusses the major projects the city will need to accomplish in the future, while maintaining good financial standing. “We definitely want...
kniakrls.com
Mark Howard Named Manager of Nutrition Services at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center has named Mark Howard to the role of Manager of Nutrition Services. He is now responsible for the daily and ongoing functioning of the Nutrition Services department, directing its operations, finances, and employees. Howard was most recently employed at Newton Health Care Center as Food and...
kniakrls.com
Hopkins Roofing Partners With Iowa Events Center for Brand-New Roof
Hopkins Roofing completed a total replacement of the Iowa Events Center roof for OVG360 in downtown Des Moines. With its age and exposure to various weather conditions, the old roof leaked in many areas and could no longer provide consistent protection from the elements. In April 2021, Hopkins Roofing partnered with Polk County to remove the existing roof deck and install more than 173,000 square feet of new insulation, vapor barrier, and roofing membrane, complete with metal flashing and trim.
kniakrls.com
Richard “Dick” Forinash
Services for Richard “Dick” Forinash, 86, of Liberty Center, Iowa will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Southeast Warren High School in Liberty Center. Interment will be at the Liberty Center Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Richard Forinash Scholarship Fund, the Liberty Center Methodist Church, or the Lacona Fire Department.
kniakrls.com
Pella Food Shelf Partnering with KRLS Radio to Help Others
As the need for food grows due to several factors over the past year, the Pella Food Shelf is thankful for the ongoing support of the community. Director Melissa Zula is excited to partner with 92.1 KRLS Radio for the returning Food Drive Radiothon on Tuesday, November 15th from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. — adding that while donations were a big help, awareness of the challenges of feeding those in need is key.
kniakrls.com
Central College Hosted World Food Prize Lecture Convocation
Madhura Swaminathan, daughter of the first World Food Prize Laureate M. S. Swaminathan, presented at Central College’s annual World Food Prize Lecture in Douwstra Auditorium. The World Food Prize collaboration with Iowa’s educational institutions and businesses builds public awareness of those issues related to agriculture, agribusiness, food, nutrition and...
kniakrls.com
G28 at T15 Reopened
Law Enforcement has reopened the roadway at G28 at T15 which was closed due to an accident. One lane roadway is still present on G28 from 195th to Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the Downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the past week, including the completion of all concrete work on the project. The walkable path, landscaping features, and the street poles are all installed on Ashland. Over the next week, all electrical work and landscaping installation will be completed,...
kniakrls.com
Jefferson Intermediate School to Host Annual Veterans Day Program
An annual program returns to Jefferson Intermediate School on Friday, November 11th at 10:30 a.m., with the goal to be done right around 11 am for a moment of silence and the playing of TAPS. Anyone is welcome to come, and those wanting to arrive early, school staff asks to wait until at least 10:00 so they can run their normal morning up until the assembly. Parking is available in the Jefferson parking lot. There will also be a live stream of the assembly that can be found on the Pella Dutch Live YouTube page. This year, Jefferson Intermediate will be featuring the 4th & 5th grade students singing three songs to honor/celebrate those who have served the country. In addition, students will read personal essays about Veterans Day and there will also be a Q&A session with veterans.
kniakrls.com
Central and Simpson Square off for 101st Time
A rivalry that started in 1905 will be renewed for the 101st time this afternoon in Pella as the Central College football team hosts Simpson at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. The Storm are still searching for their first victory of the season, sitting at 0-6 and 0-4 in the American Rivers Conference. Central is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the league.
kniakrls.com
Rowena Mills
Graveside Services for Rowena Mills age 85, of Melcher-Dallas, will be held on Monday, October 24th, at 1:00pm at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be made in her name to EveryStep Hospice of Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
Groenenboom Awarded Distinguished Occupational Therapy Assistant of the Year
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Kara Groenenboom was awarded the Distinguished Occupational Therapy Assistant of the Year 2022. The Iowa Occupational Therapy Association president Steven S. Bowen presented the award to Kara during their annual fall conference on Saturday, October 15. This award is given to an OTA who demonstrates excellence in serving their clients and the profession.
Comments / 0