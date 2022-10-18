An annual program returns to Jefferson Intermediate School on Friday, November 11th at 10:30 a.m., with the goal to be done right around 11 am for a moment of silence and the playing of TAPS. Anyone is welcome to come, and those wanting to arrive early, school staff asks to wait until at least 10:00 so they can run their normal morning up until the assembly. Parking is available in the Jefferson parking lot. There will also be a live stream of the assembly that can be found on the Pella Dutch Live YouTube page. This year, Jefferson Intermediate will be featuring the 4th & 5th grade students singing three songs to honor/celebrate those who have served the country. In addition, students will read personal essays about Veterans Day and there will also be a Q&A session with veterans.

