‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
‘You again?’ Florida deputies pull over repeat offender, find drugs hidden in his underwear, video shows
Body cam video showed Florida deputies arrest a felon on drug charges for the fourth time this year, according to authorities.
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
fox35orlando.com
Man breaks into Daytona Beach Airbnb, frightening guests staying in the home
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man renting an AirBnB with his family said he called 911 after a finding a stranger in his home. Police came out and caught the suspect in another home. "Sheriffs Office with a K-9 announce yourself, you’re gonna get bit." And that’s exactly what...
fox35orlando.com
Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
mahoningmatters.com
Rover petsitter leaves dog outside for hours, then finds him dead, Florida cops say
When she answered a call from the petsitter she’d hired to watch her dog while she was away, the woman began to weep and “nearly fell to ground,” an arrest affidavit from a Florida sheriff’s office says. On the other end of the phone, the petsitter...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Mass Murder Suspect Caught in Florida
Daytona Beach police nab a man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of four people in Oklahoma. Florida woman takes a selfie as she is busted for DUI.
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
click orlando
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
Witnesses: Shooting victim escaped scene on back of Amazon van, drove to 7-Eleven
COCOA, Fla. — Investigators said a man who was shot managed to escape to safety by climbing onto the back of an Amazon delivery van. The victim was shot in Cocoa Tuesday evening, and witnesses told police the man rode on the back of an Amazon delivery truck away from the scene, WFTV reported.
click orlando
Sketch released of human remains found at Flagler County construction site
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released two facial reconstruction sketches Wednesday of a man whose skeletal remains were found at a construction site in July. Investigators said the man is believed to be of African-American descent between the ages of 35 and 50, however,...
2 accused of defrauding $47K from Lowe’s stores in refund scheme spanning 8 Florida counties
Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe's Home Improvement stores in an eight-county "crime spree".
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
WATCH: ‘To the Rescue: the State of Animal Welfare in Central Florida’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Economic struggles mean some families have been forced to face the gut-wrenching choice of making ends meet or giving up their pets. >>> STREAM THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY <<<. 9 Family Connection digs into the help that is available now and explains how...
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
click orlando
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
