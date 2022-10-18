ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL

