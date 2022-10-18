Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 10 scores for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 10 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 48, Manchester 14. Senate Athletic League. Rhodes vs. East Tech at Lonnie Burton Field ( cancelled ) Glenville 54, John Hay 0. Collinwood 14, John Adams...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 10 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the final week of regular season for Ohio high school football, and there are a lot of things up for grabs. Playoff berths and seeds, No. 1 positions in cleveland.com’s Top 25 and The Super 25 as well as this year’s Mr. Football award are still yet to be finalized.
High school football highlights for Week 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
spectrumnews1.com
Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
Ohio OL Andrew Hanchuk still hearing from Power 5 programs despite injury
Berea (Ohio) Midpark 2024 lineman Andrew Hanchuk has missed most of his junior season with a knee injury but that has not stopped colleges from trying to recruit him. The two-way lineman has heard most of the programs in the MAC and a handful of Power 5 programs. “I think...
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Who finishes off Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class; next 2023 commit; top young Ohio prospects; more...
Who finishes off the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class; who is next to commit to Ohio State; top young Ohio prospects; and more...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Only one thing is holding back J.T. Tuimoloau from superstar status, and it’s not what you think
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the most part, Ohio State football defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau is a pretty laid-back and composed individual. For someone who plays one of the more physical positions in an already-violent sport, there isn’t much that can cause him to lose his cool. But even he...
