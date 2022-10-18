Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Two Dead In Southern Ocean County Parkway Crash
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are investigating the cause of a head-on accident on the Garden State Parkway that left two dead and closed the roadway for several hours. New Jersey State Police said the accident that took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. on October 21 left 50-year-old Michelle L. Ross of Asheville, North Carolina and 32-year-old Cortney L. Downey of Northfield dead at the scene.
Wildwood, NJ, Firefighters Save Man From Apartment Fire
A Thursday afternoon fire call included firefighters saving a man and helping him down from the second floor of a building. Officials with the City of Wildwood Fire Department say they were called out to the fire in a building in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue Friday afternoon.
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A 94-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Holiday City senior community, police said. Berkeley Township Police confirm the incident happened on October 21 shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Boulevard near Bananier Drive. Police...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
downbeach.com
Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend
Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Raising Beach Tag Prices
Beach tags are going to be more expensive in Ocean City for the 2023 summer tourism season. Voting 7-0 at a meeting Thursday night, City Council approved an across-the-board price increase for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags as part of plans to raise more revenue to maintain the resort’s sprawling seven-mile shoreline.
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ, ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation that police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean Counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April when...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
Police identify car driver killed in crash with 2 FedEx trucks
Authorities have identified a Gloucester County man killed in a collision with two FedEd trucks on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Clements Bridge Road near the border with Camden County. Ramon W. Santiago, 24, of Deptford Township, was at the wheel of a car that...
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
2 trucks involved in fiery crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck caused major delays on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning.
ocnjdaily.com
Community Shows Support for Local Family After House Fire
The community has rallied to help a family of five who lost everything in a fire at their Ocean City home early Tuesday morning by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money and replace some of what was destroyed. Dan Bogdan escaped with his three children during the early...
Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership
A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said. Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police. On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
