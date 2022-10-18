ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Two Dead In Southern Ocean County Parkway Crash

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are investigating the cause of a head-on accident on the Garden State Parkway that left two dead and closed the roadway for several hours. New Jersey State Police said the accident that took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. on October 21 left 50-year-old Michelle L. Ross of Asheville, North Carolina and 32-year-old Cortney L. Downey of Northfield dead at the scene.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A 94-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Holiday City senior community, police said. Berkeley Township Police confirm the incident happened on October 21 shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Boulevard near Bananier Drive. Police...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend

Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Raising Beach Tag Prices

Beach tags are going to be more expensive in Ocean City for the 2023 summer tourism season. Voting 7-0 at a meeting Thursday night, City Council approved an across-the-board price increase for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags as part of plans to raise more revenue to maintain the resort’s sprawling seven-mile shoreline.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Shows Support for Local Family After House Fire

The community has rallied to help a family of five who lost everything in a fire at their Ocean City home early Tuesday morning by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money and replace some of what was destroyed. Dan Bogdan escaped with his three children during the early...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

